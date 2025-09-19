Tensions are surging between supporters and the Ibrox hierarchy with the head coach still remaining in the hotseat amid a bitter dispute with one player

Russell Martin has been warned that his ongoing dispute with Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin behind the scenes is another major factor that could lose him his job.

The Belgian international is currently frozen out of the first-team picture in Govan since coming to blows with the Englishman last month and he sat out of last weekend’s 2-0 Premiership defeat to Hearts, despite Martin claiming the issue between the pair had been “resolved.”

The Ibrox side are yet to win a league game this season and talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor reckons the club’s American owners led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises will be assessing the Raskin situation just as closely as the poor results.

The Aston Villa hero admitted: “I know the ownership are behind Russell Martin but we all know in football, once you lose the fans and they start protesting and they’re walking out, you don’t really last long.

“If you’re the ownership, you’re looking at Raskin and you’re saying ‘one of your better players, you’re not playing him, the team look like they need him in the midfield and he’s playing for his country, Belgium.’

“That could be one of the reasons Russell does lose his job if he can’t clear up what’s happened between them both.”

Rangers insider claims Martin-Raskin dispute ‘seems personal’

Ex-Gers coach Billy Dodds knows Raskin will be “testing” under-pressure head coach Martin - but confessed he’s been left scratching his head after the break down in relationship.

Dodds, who was part of Barry Ferguson’s interim coaching team last season before Martin’s arrival in June, revealed how the player will challenge you on tactics and certain instructions, but stated it should never be taken personally.

Speaking on Go Radio, he said: “Raskin will test you football wise. But if it gets personal, you sort him. He’s not bad, he’s a good lad.

“He just wants to question why you’re doing this football-wise, why you’re doing that football-wise and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I’d prefer if it they just went okay and got on with it but we’re not all like that, we’re not all the same personalities.

“But he’s not a personal boy and this is where I’m a bit confused. If it’s personal then no problem he’s out the team, and it does seem a bit personal between him and Russell, and I think that’s where the problem lies.

“If it’s football, and you keep it football, and he’s testing you, then you keep him in the team because he’s your best player.”

Nicolas Raskin ‘snubbed’ two exit offers to fight for Rangers spot

It has been widely reported that Raskin - last season’s Player of the Year - knocked back two bids in favour of staying at Rangers and fighting to reclaim his spot in the team under Martin, having previously attracted English Premier League interest.

According to Belgian outlet Voetball Nieuws, the 24-year-old rejected approaches from two unnamed clubs with the transfer window still open in the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

Martin has been heavily criticised for his role in the rift between the two and it has been a point of discussion for a number of weeks. And the latest chapter in the saga will play out this weekend when fans will discover if Raskin will be involved as Rangers host Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

