The International ace helped Rangers stop Celtic winning 10-in-a-row back in 2021

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what has been a difficult start to life in Govan for Russell Martin, Rangers already find themselves six points behind rivals Celtic, who are already odds on favourites to win the title.

The last time the blue half of Glasgow experienced title-winning success was the 2020/21 SPFL Premiership season. Steven Gerrard’s side went a full season without losing a league game as Rangers stopped their rivals winning 10-in-a-row in emphatic fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four years on, Rangers look a shell of that team, with captain, James Tavernier being the only current squad member that has won the league. Another member of Gerrard’s squad had been playing for Derby County last season but got released and was a free agent over the summer. After struggling with injuries his whole career the former Leeds United and Rangers star is about to embark on a new venture.

Former Rangers star launches ‘The Roofe Academy’

Kemar Roofe was the top scorer for Rangers when they last won the league and had a real knack of scoring important goals. However, since leaving Ibrox in June 2024 following the expiration of his contract, the 32-year old has only managed to play three games at club level with Derby County, as injury woes continue to follow the Jamaican.

After being released by The Rams last season, Roofe has decided to launch an academy, based in his hometown of Walsall to help shape the next generation. The academy has now opened a waiting list for those interested in registering.

Upon the unveiling, ex Rangers and Leeds United man Roofe said: “My ambition is that the Roofe Academy becomes a home for young footballers from all walks of life and a real hub for talent, providing a creative, nurturing and positive environment that enables players to really share my love and passion for the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries halted Roofe’s promising Ibrox career

Roofe had a prolific goal-scoring record in Glasgow, netting 26 times in 63 appearances for the Gers. His performances at club level got him an International call up in 2021 for Jamaica. However, despite his good numbers it was his body that let him down at Ibrox.

Towards the end of his Rangers career, niggles would pop up and sideline him for periods of time. His unfortunate injury record was eventually what had an impact on his release from both Rangers and Derby.

Despite this, Roofe had some great moments in a Rangers jersey. His wonder-goal from his own half against Standard Liege is widely regarded as one of the Europa League’s greatest goals in recent times. Furthermore, he will be fondly remembered by Gers fans for scoring the extra time winner against Braga to send the Light Blues to the Europa League semi-final on the road to Seville.