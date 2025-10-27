The striker is previously of Rangers and Leeds United and is still seeking his latest move.

A former Rangers and Leeds United star could be edging towards his next club as he’s spotted in an English club’s strip.

Kemar Roofe’s time at Ibrox was disrupted by injury but he still managed to play his part in the club’s title win in 2021, and proved a sharpshooter in front of goal when fit. He’s been out of contract since leaving Derby County and counts the likes of Leeds United, Anderlecht and the Jamaican national team on his CV.

Stuck in free agency, a hint has now been delivered on where he could end up next. In an image shared by The Scottish Sun, Roofe has been pictured in a Walsall training kit. They are currently top of English football’s League Two on goal difference and it would be an emotional move for Roofe, who was born in Walsall.

Where is Kemar Roofe now?

Nothing has been confirmed but it appears as if the forward is back training with a club. Roofe said to the Daily Record of his end at Rangers as Philippe Clement came in and Michael Beale was sacked as gaffer: “How was Clement with me? Yeah, interesting. It was difficult. He stopped wanting to use me because I wasn’t going to be there the following season. I understood that he wanted to work with players he was going to work with. But not to the detriment of winning games for Rangers.

“Even if I wasn’t going to be there the following year, I was still going to give 100 percent during my time. That’s just my character but maybe he didn’t understand my character. I still felt that I should have played a lot more games to help Rangers win more - especially in the Scottish Cup final.

“It would have helped the manager so I don’t understand it. It obviously hasn’t helped him now. I genuinely felt if I’d played more I could have made a difference. He left me out of the final against Celtic at Hampden. I was fit to play but wasn’t in the squad and had to sit in the stand. Earlier that season, I had a big moment when I scored the winner against Real Betis in Spain.

Kemar Roofe on Rangers

“That should have proved to him that I was still giving 100 percent. You’d think that would be the case. As a manager you need to know your players properly. But Clement obviously didn’t know or understand me well enough. It was frustrating because I hardly played under Michael due to injuries and I wanted to give him something back.

“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. His coaching is top quality. And the way he wants to play football suits me so much. When you’ve got that, it’s really enjoyable and you want to play. Michael deserved more time in the job. if he got that, he could have turned things around.

“Just because of his way of playing. It was very similar to Steven’s and we’d had success with it. It was enjoyable to play in. We didn’t have that enjoyment of football again. I even heard comments from fans saying how boring the games were after that. When you keep changing managers at a club, it’s not good for continuity or rhythm.”