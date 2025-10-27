This video More videos

The on loan Kilmarnock shot-stopper and former Ibrox youth product lapped up the post-match celebrations with the crowd

Former Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie basked in the celebrations of a hugely important away win for his new club by downing a BEER handed to him by a travelling supporter.

A product of the Ibrox youth system, the 27-year-old only joined Danish second-tier outfit Esbjerg fB on loan from Kilmarnock at the end of August - but he already appears to be a fan favourite just two months later.

The Scotland international kept a clean sheet and earned a man of the match award as Esbjerg beat Aarhus Fremad 1-0 to end their run of three games without a victory.

And McCrorie, whose brother Ross plays for EFL Championship side Bristol City, wasn’t shy in getting involved in the post-match celebrations as he partied with the away crowd and enjoyed a complimentary beverage.

Thirsty work for Robby McCrorie as he laps up post-match celebrations

A video shared by the club on social media shows McCrorie greeting the travelling fans before one punter jumped to the front to hand him a celebratory pint.

The former Light Blues star, who made 11 first-team appearances during his time in Govan, must’ve been thirsty as he sank it in under five seconds before throwing the empty cup back into the crowd.

He was cheered on by the jubilant supporters and then led the chants before heading back in to mingle with supporters and give one fan a hug.

It marked McCrorie first clean sheet since joining Esbjerg, having established himself as a mainstay between the sticks.

McCrorie spent nine years as a senior player at Rangers but was sent on numerous loan spells to four different clubs - including two stints at Livingston - during that time. He also gained vital experience at Berwick Rangers, Morton and Queen of the South.

He made his competitive debut for Rangers in August 2021 against Armenian minnows Alashkert in the Europa League play-off round and was then given the nod by Steven Gerrard to face city rivals Celtic a few days later, during which he kept back-to-back shutouts.

A regular in Steve Clarke’s national team squads in recent years, McCrorie left Ibrox permanently in July 2024 to join Killie and was a regular under Derek McInnes for the most part before losing his place at the end of last season.