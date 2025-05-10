Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A roundup of the latest news for Celtic and Rangers this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will celebrate their Scottish Premiership triumph with home fans this afternoon when they host Hibs at Parkhead. It will mark the first time the Hoops have played at home since wrapping up their fourth consecutive league title but some disappointing news for fans and Ultras group the Green Brigade has been confirmed ahead of the clash.

In our latest roundup of news and transfer stories, we’ve taken a closer look at the update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Rangers ace to be released by current club

Former Rangers ace Jordan Rossiter was backed to enjoy a stunning career trajectory but he is now headed for the free agent pool for the fourth time since leaving Liverpool for Ibrox.

The midfielder who is now 28 years of age first joined Rangers in 2016 but made just a handful of appearances due to an ongoing calf injury.

Once dubbed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as ‘potentially a young Stevie G’, it seemed the perfect match when Steven Gerrard arrived in Glasgow and Rossiter was fit again. However, his expected success under the Anfield legend did not unfold.

Now, the midfielder has made a mere 166 senior appearances in total throughout his career, with most coming from the EFL League One. Rossiter is currently under contract with the relegated Shrewsbury Town but on loan in the National League with Oldham Athletic until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old’s contract with Shrewsbury is due to expire next month, meaning he will be available to sign as a free agent at any point once he is released by the club.

Celtic refuse Green Brigade tifo request in new sanction twist

Celtic will finally be able to celebrate their 2024/25 title win at Parkhead on Sunday when the champions host Hibs in their first home game since clinching a fourth consecutive trophy. However, the occasion will be without a famous Green Brigade tifo on display, following an announcement from the group.

Posting on social media, the Ultras shared Celtic’s stance on their proposed match day tifo against Hibs, confirming it had been rejected.

“Unfortunately, the club has refused tomorrow’s NCC tifo. This is a continued sanction due to the Green Brigade’s ‘Red Card’ and Bik McFarlane tifos. Despite repeated attempts, the club has refused to meet with the Green Brigade since November 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Brigade also attached the email received from the club, which instructs the Ultra group not to bring any tifos or other banners to the Hibs match, as access to the ground will not be permitted.

“Unfortunately, following the club’s review of events and relevant processes from earlier this season, which has concluded that there have been serious breaches of the Banner Protocol by the group, the club does not approve the request to set up and display a tifo at tomorrow’s match,” the email says, ending with the encouragement that the club remains ‘open to scheduling a meeting’ with the Green Brigade to discuss further.