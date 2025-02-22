The former Rangers star is currently south of the border with Sheffield Wednesday.

A former Rangers star has revealed the state of play over possibly extending his time with English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Now 31-year-old Josh Windass netted 19 times with 13 assists during a stint at Rangers earlier in his career. He has made himself a fan favourite at the Owls over 165 games in which he has scored on 50 occasions and contributed 21 assists, but uncertainty clouds him for now.

Windass signed a new deal to remain with Sheffield Wednesday over the summer and the terms of that were a one-year deal with an extension option. It’s not quite as clear cut as that though as Windass admits that contract talks are underway between club and agent over a fresh deal, with negotiations stretching back months.

The former Rangers star told the Star: “I think they’ve been negotiating with my agent since November to be honest. I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“The option in my contract I think is still more or less up to me whether I stay or not, these options and stuff aren’t maybe what people think so you’ve got to do what’s best for you and the club aren’t just going to keep somebody on who doesn’t want to be here.

“It is what it is, we’ve just got to get as many points as we possibly can to get in the play-offs and I’ll be doing my bit for sure to make sure that’s possible. It’s over a new one. But I’ve not heard anything for a while. It doesn’t come down to me, does it? If there are offers put on the table then that’s something I can consider but until that point I haven’t really thought about it.

“We’ll see. I want to finish the season strongly and see where it takes me. I don’t like speaking about my future and what I’d like to happen in the next three or four years, anything can happen in this game. Like everybody in the dressing room, we’ve just got to focus on what’s going to happen now and that’s going as high as we can in the table.”