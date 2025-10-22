The former Rangers star has not made a single appearance for his current club so far this season

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has backed former Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara to be a possibly positive signing for EFL Championship club Ipswich Town.

After spending the first years of his senior career in the south of England, the Finland moved to Scotland to sign for Dundee in 2017. After two years with the Dark Blues, Rangers snapped up Kamara, having agreed a pre-contract deal with him in January 2019.

Kamara made just shy of 200 appearances for Rangers and he was part of the side that won the Scottish Premiership under Steven Gerrard. The midfielder also won the Scottish Cup in 2022, before he moved back to England the following year to sign for Leeds United. However, things aren’t going to plan with current club Rennes and he is yet to make a single appearance so far this season.

Ex-Rangers star Glen Kamara linked with move to Ipswich Town

According to FootMercato, a departure from Rennes now seems ‘inevitable’ for Kamara, who is struggling to convince the manager to give him regular - or any - opportunities on the pitch this season.

Ipswich Town are considering making a move for the Finland international once the January transfer window opens in 2026. The Tractor Boys, who were relegated from the English Premier League last season, are fighting to return to the top flight but they are in need of reinforcements to push up the table. Ipswich are currently rivalling Leicester City and Nice for Kamara’s signature. The midfielder previously helped Leeds reach the Championship play-off final.

Rennes are said to be open to selling Kamara, with him ‘available’ to move on from the club next year. An asking price of €3 million (£2.6 million) has been set by the French club.

Lee Hendrie backs Glen Kamara for Ipswich Town move

Hendrie believes Ipswich Town should invest in signing new midfielders next year to boost their performances in the second half of the season. Kamara in particular has been mentioned, mainly due to how versatile he is as a player.

“I think it’s not a bad thing having more players, particularly in that area, when you do feel there’s a massive call on midfielders to really dictate and be that central point,” the Sky Sports pundit told Football League World.

“That’s one thing about Ipswich this season that I don’t think has been quite where it should have been is the midfield area just yet.

"I’m not saying that it can’t turn as it can quite quickly, but with Kamara, he can play a more defensive role at times, so he’s quite versatile in the fact he can drop back in and play in different formations. I think having more midfielders isn’t a bad thing and that’s why there’s still links there.”