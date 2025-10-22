Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

It’s times of change at Rangers and fury is in the air at Celtic as both sides of the Old Firm sit in uncomfortable positions.

Danny Rohl has been appointed head coach at Ibrox after time at Sheffield Wednesday, and amid a dreadful start to the season, his first test comes in the Europa League versus Brann. Celtic could be eight points behind Hearts in the Premiership if they lose to the Jambos on Sunday, having been stunned by Dundee last weekend.

They face Sturm Graz in their next league phase match in the Europa League, with fans still at odds with the board. Amid tensions in each camp, here are some of the latest headlines surrounding Rangers plus Celtic.

Former Sheffield Wednesday figure to join Rangers

Rohl’s backroom staff seems to be taking shape, as two members of it are eyed on the training pitch ahead of Brann. Sascha Lense is one of the members that have been spotted according to the Scottish Sun, having acted as Rohl’s performance manager at Sheffield Wednesday before leaving in the summer at the same time as the new Ibrox head coach.

Lense has worked as a sports psychologist at Man Utd, Schalke, Dynamo Dresden and RB Leipzig and provided a trusted aide for Ralf Rangnick. Mathias Kaltenbach is the other coach that’s been spotted alongside youth coach Steven Smith, who took interim charge at the weekend, in a 2-2 league draw at home to Dundee United.

Kaltenbach was most recently assistant manager at Ajax during the 2022/23 season and spent six years as assistant at Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim. He worked under Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and was within the Hoffenheim academy prior to that.

Greg Taylor on Rangers transfer links

Scotland international Greg Taylor is now at PAOK after leaving Celtic as a free agent, but shock murmurs emerged that Rangers could be an option for him in the summer. He has addressed the potential of that in the latest Premier Sports Cup Social Club, as he paid homage to the Hoops.

Taylor said: “I can answer it… I was not close to Rangers! There’s no silence! I was not close, let’s get that in there! It’s nice that people miss you and respect what you did because there were definitely periods in my career at Celtic where people didn’t think I was up to it or wished for someone else. That’s the truth of the matter. So it’s nice to feel that way but equally it’s now a period that’s done.

“I can look back on some amazing times. I won so many trophies and won so many games and had so many amazing memories with my friends and family who enjoyed it with me. So it’s a club that I really love and I still watch on and hope they create more memories for themselves. Naturally, I played so many games at Celtic and loved it as well. You watch on with a bit of envy when they are winning and then obviously when it’s not going so well you think, it’s nice to be away!”