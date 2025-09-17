Kevin Thomson has discussed the 'toxic' atmosphere at Ibrox during Rangers' defeat to Hearts.

Former Rangers star Kevin Thomson has criticised his old side’s latest Scottish Premiership performance, while offering his sympathy to Russell Martin.

The Gers manager is under significant fire from the fans right now as a result of his disastrous start to his tenure. Rangers have slipped to tenth in the Scottish Premiership table after losing to Hearts at the weekend.

Martin endured a rough day out as the Ibrox faithful made their feelings towards him crystal clear. Thomson has weighed in on his experience from the day, having been on co-commentary duty for Rangers TV.

Russell Martin experiences ‘volatile’ Ibrox atmosphere

Thomson praised Derek McInnes’ approach to tackling an already wounded Rangers in their 2-0 win at the weekend. Hearts secured the win courtesy of a Lawrence Shankland brace.

While the afternoon wasn’t without its controversial calls on the pitch, it was what happened in the stands that became one of the biggest talking points.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Scottish Football Social Club, Thomson described Rangers’ first half as ‘the poorest 45 minutes’ he’d seen live since watching football. The ex-midfielder then went on to discuss what he overhead from the fans at the stadium.

“I feel really sorry for him and that’s just the human touch that I’ve got,” Thomson said of Martin. “He’s got a wonderful opportunity and the prestige of being the Rangers manager but I think his press conferences are starting to look like he’s drained.

“It’s probably the least animated and enthusiastic I’ve seen him on the touchline so I don’t know if he conscious of that or whether it was just the way the game went. I just felt for him, he went straight down the tunnel after the game, I think probably three quarters of the stadium was empty.

“Just behind me in the gantry there were quite a lot of fans being quite disrespectful to Kevin Thelwell. I’m assuming Patrick Stewart was there as well, I didn’t see the cameras obviously, I’m just reacting off what was going on over my shoulder really. It was volatile, toxic... it was really sad to see really.”

Union Bears confirm protest action against Russell Martin

The Union Bears have released a statement calling for the ‘immediate removal’ of Martin and club CEO Stewart.

The leading Rangers fan group posted its statement on social media, describing performances under the reign of Martin as ‘a disgrace’ to the club.

Rangers cannot afford constant upheaval, but in Martin's case there can be no debate. His failure is absolute, and he must be removed from his duties immediately,” Union Bears wrote.

“The new owners must act quickly and decisively. If they do not, they will leave the support with no option but to act. Rangers must have a management team and a squad capable of delivering success worthy of our history and our support,” the statement continued.

“A series of protest actions have already been planned, beginning with Saturday's match. Unless changes are made before then, these actions will be made known to the wide support.”