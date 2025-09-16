The Rangers fan group has called for the immediate dismissal of both Russell Martin and Patrick Stewart.

The Union Bears have released a statement calling for the ‘immediate removal’ of Rangers manager Russell Martin and club CEO Patrick Stewart.

Fan unrest has soared throughout Martin’s short tenure as head coach so far. The latest 2-0 defeat against Hearts saw Rangers drop down to tenth in the Scottish Premiership table, nine points adrift of the high-flying Jambos.

Pressure has been rapidly mounting on the shoulders of Martin, who has experienced a disastrous start to his tenure. The Gers are yet to pick up a win in the Scottish Premiership this season and suffered a humiliating exit from the Champions League as Club Brugge demolished them in a 9-1 aggregate win.

Rangers fans called for the sacking of Martin during what ended up as Hearts’ first win at Ibrox since 2014. Now, the Union Bears have demanded he be removed from his role, along with Stewart.

Union Bears demand Russell Martin sacking

The leading Rangers fan group posted its statement on social media, demonstrating its stance alongside ‘fellow fan groups and the wider support’ over the rapidly rising concerns at Ibrox.

“Russell Martin has shown beyond doubt that he is not capable of leading Rangers Football Club. The performances under his management are a disgrace to the standards this club was built on. Rangers cannot afford constant upheaval, but in Martin's case there can be no debate. His failure is absolute, and he must be removed from his duties immediately,” Union Bears wrote.

“Patrick Stewart has been quick to criticise supporters, yet has refused to take responsibility for his own catastrophic decision. As CEO, the appointment of Russell Martin lies entirely with him. The failure proves he is unfit to lead Rangers. His position is untenable, and he must be held accountable.”

Rangers protest action planned against Russell Martin and Patrick Stewart

Following the significant defeat to Hearts, Martin was asked by the media whether he would be resigning from his position as manager. The 39-year-old simply responded with a ‘no’, before elaborating on the current situation.

“The fans are entitled to their opinion so I can’t come out here and criticise that. I don’t think many of them wanted me here in the first place. We have a lot of new guys in there. We have a lot of players trying to feel their way in an environment that’s really difficult to feel their way into. Really, really difficult.”

The Union Bears have confirmed protests have already been planned against the positions of Martin and Stewart. The action will begin this weekend when the Gers host Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

“The new owners must act quickly and decisively. If they do not, they will leave the support with no option but to act. Rangers must have a management team and a squad capable of delivering success worthy of our history and our support,” the statement continued.

“A series of protest actions have already been planned, beginning with Saturday's match. Unless changes are made before then, these actions will be made known to the wide support.”

