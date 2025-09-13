The former Middlesbrough and Hibs ace wasn’t impressed by Rangers’ performance against The Jambos

After Rangers’ 2-0 Premiership defeat to Hearts the pressure is building on Russell Martin.

Hearts came to Ibrox having not won a league match there in 11 years, but a Lawrence Shankland brace sent the travelling away Gorgie support home happy. Meanwhile, the Rangers fans expressed their frustrations with Russell Martin as boos rang around Ibrox before, during and after the match. It can never be a good sign when both sets of supporters are singing ‘sacked in the morning.’

The main talking point will once again be the omission of Nico Raskin, however the players on the pitch also have to take responsibility for a poor performance. In defence, Nasser Djiga struggled to handle the physicality of Lawrence Shankland and was partially at fault for the first goal. Former Rangers midfielder, turned pundit Kevin Thomson wasn’t happy with his old team’s performance, particularly the defence.

‘Deluded’ Rangers team not giving enough effort - Thomson

Whilst on commentary duty for Rangers TV, after the first Hearts goal, Thomson said: “Djiga has to get tighter, he has to, when you play for this club you have to have a real pride in defending hard and tight, blocking shots and making tackles and sticking your head where it hurts. That’s what playing for Rangers is. There’s nothing more frustrating than seeing things and then they happen, Djiga is lazy to get back then he has to slide in, he should be there quicker and keep Shankland on his left foot.”

The former Scotland International also went on to say: “if any of they players think they’re doing enough at this club then they’re deluded really. I think the manager’s within his rights to say he needs more from everybody. There has to be more intensity and desire to go and win a game of football. You need to run harder, press harder, keep moving.

“You get here because you’ve been a good player but to stay here you have to be consistent and you have to win games of football, it’s as simple as that. You need strong mentality and rhino skin to perform in this place. I’ve played for and against Rangers at Ibrox, they used to batter you into submission and not let you breathe. That certainly isn’t the case now.”

Martin refusing to resign despite poor start

In his post-match press conference the Rangers boss was asked if he thought about handing in his resignation, to which he responded: “no. I will keep working until I am told not to.” Questions of the Rangers boss will continue to be asked as today was dubbed a ‘must-win’ beforehand.

Fan discontent has also heightened with the Rangers boss, who was on the receiving end of some expletives during the game. Gers fans also sang the name of Nico Raskin repeatedly during the Hearts match, indicating where their loyalties lie in the ongoing feud.

After the game Martin said: “I’m frustrated, disappointed at how it’s ended up. We started the game so tense, we tried to force the ball up the middle of the pitch, they steal it and score. I also think we were on the receiving end of some tough decisions, I think there was handball (in the build up) for their goal then I thought ours should’ve stood.

“We haven’t started games well enough and it’s hurting us. Although I thought we came out well in the second half. We created a lot and had some big, big chances and we should’ve scored. At that point Hearts were nowhere our goal, then late on in the game they get a penalty.”