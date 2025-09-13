Here’s how we rated the Rangers team in the defeat at home to Hearts

Rangers were defeated 2-0 by Hearts as fans sung the name of Nico Raskin throughout the match. Boos then echoed around Ibrox at half time and full time as Gers fans voiced their frustrations with Russell Martin. A Lawrence Shankland brace was enough to give the visitors the three points.

After four draws from four this really was a must-win game for Martin, whose team simply had to bounce back from their dismal performances pre-International break. On the other hand, Derek McInnes’ men had a golden opportunity to secure their first top flight league win at Ibrox since 2004, as Hearts went into the match unbeaten.

Just like the Old Firm match last week Nico Raskin’s name echoed around Ibrox, after the Belgian International wasn’t included in the matchday squad for the second game in a row. Despite the home side needing a reaction it was Hearts who started the match stronger.

The visitors broke the deadlock on the 20 minute mark when Claudio Braga played through Lawrence Shankland, who slotted the ball past Jack Butland with a tidy left foot finish. Nasser Djiga will be disappointed he let the Hearts captain through so easily as he should’ve been tighter to his man. There was a brief check as Shankland looked to have controlled the ball close to his arm but this was swiftly dismissed by VAR. The goal prompted a ring of boos around Ibrox along with some fans aiming expletives at the manager.

The Gers hardly had a touch in the Hearts box in the first half, with the best chance of the match being a speculative 30 yard effort from Thelo Aasgaard that Hearts debut goalkeeper, Alexander Schwolow flicked onto the post. Boos echoed around Ibrox again as Steven McLean blew the half time whistle.

The visitors have been dubbed a second half team as eight of their ten goals this season have came in the second 45 but it was Rangers who started the better. Rangers sub, Oliver Antman forced a good save from Schwolow shortly after coming on. The shot then rebounded to Aasgaard whose shot was blocked by Cammy Devlin.

Minutes later, Djeidi Gassama hit the post after receiving the ball from James Tavernier as Rangers started to gain some momentum in the match. The french winger was a lot more productive on the left and even forced a substitution from McInnes, who brought on the more athletic Michael Steinwender to help deal with Gassama.

In the 68th minute, Martin brought on Rangers’ new £10m man, Youssef Chermiti. Seconds later, The Gers’ other late window addition, Derek Cornelius had the ball in the back of the Hearts net, but McLean adjudged Aasgaard to have fouled the Hearts goalkeeper in the build up.

Hearts were awarded a penalty in the 79th minute when a lazy defensive tackle from Mohamed Diomande on Harry Milne led to Steven McLean pointing to the spot. Shankland’s penalty was saved by Butland but the Hearts talisman was able to mop up the rebound, sealing all three points for The Jambos.

Jack Butland - 6/10

Bit unfortunate after saving the penalty, however looked shaky with the ball at his feet again.

James Tavernier - 4/10

Loose pass led to Hearts goal, tried to create but to no avail. Looked better in the second half but Rangers fans will want more from their captain. Got himself booked for dissent.

Nasser Djiga - 3/10

Should’ve been tighter to Shankland for Hearts’ opening goal and not for the first time looked nervous with the ball at his feet. Rightfully hooked at half time.

John Souttar - 4/10

Also never covered himself in glory for the Hearts opener. Didn’t look his normal self against his old club, got rightfully yellow carded after letting Elton Kabangu get past him.

Jayden Meghoma - 4/10

Came off on the hour mark for Chermiti in a change of tactics. Struggled to get forward and mostly passed backwards when receiving the ball.

Connor Barron - 4/10

Had nowhere near the same impact as the Old Firm game and tried to force the issue too many times. Got hooked just after the second half.

Mohamed Diomande - 4/10

Struggled to get a foothold in the game then gave away a silly penalty. A poor performance from an experienced Rangers player.

Thelo Aasgaard - 6/10

His pace and power in the central areas caused Hearts problems as he hit the post in the first half. Had another shot blocked in the second. Looked to be Rangers’ main attacking threat.

Djeidi Gassama - 5/10

Rangers wingers were practically playing in central midfield they were pushed that far back. Looked a lot more lively in the second half when moved over to the left.

Mikey Moore - 3/10

Kevin Thomson said on commentary he felt sorry for the youngster as he was picking up the ball 50 yards further down the pitch than where he’d want it. Although every time he got the ball he couldn’t hold onto it. Hooked at half time.

Bojan Miovski - 4/10

Had a half chance from a header but spin on the ball didn’t do him any favours. Didn’t get anywhere near enough service at Ibrox and kept having to drop deep to collect the ball.

Derek Cornelius (sub) - 5/10

Had the ball in the back of the net but was disallowed. Looked solid enough after coming on at half time.

Oliver Antman (sub) - 5/10

Looked lively when coming on, probably should’ve started.

Joe Rothwell (sub) - 6/10

Looked to be the catalyst to get Rangers back into the game. Got an unfortunate injury 20 minutes after coming on.

Youssef Chermiti (sub) - 4/10

Received a ‘welcome to Scottish football’ tackle from Stuart Findlay minutes after coming on. Struggled to get involved in the game.

Nedim Bajrami (sub) - 4/10

Didn’t have enough time to make an impact after coming on for the injured Rothwell.