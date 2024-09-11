Last club: Ipswich Town | Position: Defensive midfielder

The star previously of Rangers has completed a transfer move.

A former Rangers star has completed a move to English League One side Leyton Orient.

Dominic Ball has been without a club since leaving Ipswich Town at the end of last season, following their promotion to the Premier League. He spent time at Rangers on loan between 2015-`16 from Tottenham Hotspur, winning the Championship and the Scottish Challenge Cup during time in blue.

He has since been at Peterborough, Aberdeen, QPR and the Tractor Boys. On signing with the O's, Ball stated: "I'm delighted to get this over the line and join a great club like Leyton Orient. I'm still only 29 and I'm lucky to have played so many games in my career at some great clubs, and I'm desperate to continue improving and developing as a player.

"I enjoy the competition and playing with a team that is trying to do something special. That's why I have come here, and I'm really looking forward to it. I look at the squad here, and it's full of really talented, young players, but you also need those older heads who have played at all different types of levels.

“In my last two seasons at Ipswich, we achieved back-to-back promotions, which was achieved by working hard individually and collectively. I'm hopeful that I can bring some of my experience from my career to help this team."

Manager Richie Wellens said: "We’re delighted to welcome Dom here to Leyton Orient, with him adding both real quality and depth to our squad. He has played the majority of his career in the Championship to date.

“Not only does he add some more experience to our midfield, he is a real leader, and someone Kieran McKenna has given great credit to regarding the excellent team spirit which saw Ipswich gain back-to-back promotions in recent years. He can play a number of positions, but midfield is his strongest, and we’re excited to see what he can bring to the squad.”

Director of Football Martin Ling added: "Dom adds experience and knowhow into our midfield unit, and he's also an extremely versatile player who can play in a number of positions, with defensive midfield being his most natural position.

“We felt that we needed one more experienced professional to complement some of the younger signings we have made. Dom also brings some really important leadership qualities to our squad, and we're really happy to have him on board."