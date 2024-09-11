Getty Images

Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton have discussed Rangers’ chances in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton have given their view on how the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season. They examined the chances of each team in the league and where they think they will finish after 38 games have been played - including Celtic and Rangers.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the two icons of Scottish football discussed how they feel each of the two Glaswegian rivals will perform this season - both of them seem to prefer Celtic’s chances over the Light Blues.

So far this season, Celtic find themselves at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, having won all four of their league games thus far - they have also yet to concede a goal. Rangers, meanwhile, are fourth - they have won two games so far, drawing one and losing the other.

How do Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton think Rangers will perform this season?

Boyd said: “I knew it was going to be a tough season, I didn't think it would be as tough as this. I still think they'll have more than the rest but I don't think it's going to be as easy as it's been over the last few years to get that second place.

“Once the season settles down a bit and players get up to match speed, they'll be ok. Once injuries start to hit the smaller teams that's when you see the bigger ones pull away. Rangers will have more than enough to finish second but I don't think they have enough to challenge Celtic.”

Meanwhile, Sutton mused: “Philippe Clement says Rangers will get better but they are still a work in progress. There's been such an overhaul and a messy summer and they're going to take time to gel. Whether Clement gets the time remains to be seen.

“He'll want his team to be hanging on in there and just staying on Celtic's coattails but then, as the season progresses, look to really hit a rhythm and find his way past them. It is fairer to judge Clement this season rather than last season when he inherited a real mess. This season it's his team and there will be no excuses.”

What did they have to say about Celtic?

Boyd exclaimed: “Even I've been impressed by the way Celtic have started the season and that takes a lot for me to say that! I just get the feeling they're going to have too much. The business they've done, they're strong enough and they will win the league by a good few points.”

Former Celtic striker Sutton said: “They've started the domestic season really strongly and fast. Brendan is back in his second season and I think it has been a smooth pre-season for Celtic.

“They'll have to cope with the demands of Champions League football as well, hence why it was important to bring new players in. Brendan's strongest suit is coaching and developing players so I think they'll be happy with the work they've done in the window and they're still the team to beat.”