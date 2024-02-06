Former Rangers star suffers transfer nightmare as boss makes brutal decision after squad 'sacrifice'
The winger left Rangers in the summer and his move abroad has descended into a problematic situation
Former Rangers winger Ryan Kent has been removed from the Fenerbahce squad after failing to land a deadline day move, according to claims in Turkey.
The 26-year-old left Ibrox as a free agent in the summer after his Light Blues contract came to a close. He has since been with the Istanbul giants but it has not been a smooth transition abroad.
Kent's minutes have largely come in the Europa Conference League. He's made five starts in the European competition but only seven appearances have been made in the Super Lig, totalling 134 minutes.
His future looked sealed on deadline day as Serie A heavyweights Lazio came in with a shock offer to take him to Italy. That move collapsed and left Kent in Fenerbahce limbo.
Now according to Yenicag, Kent is a player that manager Ismail Kartal is 'sacrificing' in the second half of the season. He will be 'left off the list' so that Fenerbahce can meet their foreign player quota.
In the Super Lig, a maximum of 14 foreign players can be in one squad. It came down to either Miha Zajc or the former Rangers man being left off, and the latter has pulled a short straw.
Kent could still participate in the Conference League should he be left on the squad list. It comes after Fotomac stated that the attacker was going to FIFA and the Court of Arbitration.
His complaint was over unpaid salary as well as being frozen out of Turkish plans, with an application only allowed to be made to football's governing body over wages if a payment hasn't been received for 91 days in succession
Steven Gerrard brought the attacker to Glasgow from Liverpool in 2018 on loan before signing permanently in 2019. He helped win the Premiership title in 2021 and played a role in the 2022 Europa League final squad.