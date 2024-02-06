Rangers 'interested' in free agent former Premier League striker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philippe Clement's Rangers side could move top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time in the Belgian's reign with a win over Aberdeen this evening as their title push continues to gain momentum at the right time.

The Belgian boss added Fabio Silva, Mohamed Diomande and Óscar Cortés to his ranks during the January transfer window though it was reported that Clement had hoped to bring in another striker in order to compete with Silva and regular number nine Cyriel Dessers in the days leading up to the window closing.

Rangers were heavily linked with Hearts goal-scorer Lawrence Shankland throughout the winter transfer window but no move came to fruition and the Scotland international remains at Tynecastle despite reported interest from numerous clubs in the player.

However, despite the window now slamming shut the Gers have been backed to enter the free agent market in order to secure the signing of a forward. It is claimed one striker has already been identified and the club will explore the possibility of bringing in 34-year-old striker Dwight Gayle.

The player departed Stoke City on deadline day as the a mutual agreement to terminate his contract was reached after a difficult 18 months spell at the bet365 Stadium, which means he is currently able to speak to other clubs as a free agent. Gayle managed just three goals in 35 games last season after signing a two and a half year deal in the summer of 2022. The former Newcastle United man then found himself out of favour this year and was allowed to leave by new head coach Steven Schumacher.