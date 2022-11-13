Former Rangers striker signs for EFL club on a free transfer

New move for this former Rangers man in England

Joe Dodoo, who played for Rangers from 2016 to 2019, has been snapped up by Burton Albion on a free transfer. The attacker has been available following his departure from Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season and has found himself a new home now.

The former England youth international has penned a short-term deal with the Brewers. He has been handed the number 45 shirt and made his debut off the bench yesterday in their 3-3 draw at home to Charlton Athletic.

Rangers signed Dodoo as a youngster from Leicester City and he went on to make 27 appearances for the Glasgow side in all competitions and chipped in with five goals. He also had loan spells away from Ibrox at Charlton and Blackpool to get some game time under his belt.

He has also played for the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Ankara Keçiörengücü and Wigan Athletic. Doncaster came calling for him last term and he fired eight goals in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit before leaving after their relegation to League Two.