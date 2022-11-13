Rangers reportedly keen on EFL boss as pressure mounts on Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Latest news regarding Rangers after their draw against St Mirren

Rangers are reportedly keen on QPR boss Michael Beale. Pressure is growing Giovanni van Bronckhorst after the club’s poor start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Beale, 42, is someone who the hierarchy at Ibrox know all about following his time as a coach with the Glasgow side under Steven Gerrard. Football Insider claim he is now their ‘top target’ if they decide to sack their current manager.

QPR swooped for the Londoner over the summer and he has since impressed with the Championship outfit. They are currently 7th in the league table and are outside the play-offs on goal difference having picked up 31 points from their opening 21 games.

Beale was wanted by Wolves last month as they searched for their replacement for Bruno Lage but he ended up rejecting a move to the Premier League to focus on his R’s duties. He has also worked at Sao Paulo and Aston Villa in the past.