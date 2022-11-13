Rangers reportedly keen on EFL boss as pressure mounts on Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Latest news regarding Rangers after their draw against St Mirren
Rangers are reportedly keen on QPR boss Michael Beale. Pressure is growing Giovanni van Bronckhorst after the club’s poor start to the Scottish Premiership season.
Beale, 42, is someone who the hierarchy at Ibrox know all about following his time as a coach with the Glasgow side under Steven Gerrard. Football Insider claim he is now their ‘top target’ if they decide to sack their current manager.
QPR swooped for the Londoner over the summer and he has since impressed with the Championship outfit. They are currently 7th in the league table and are outside the play-offs on goal difference having picked up 31 points from their opening 21 games.
Most Popular
Beale was wanted by Wolves last month as they searched for their replacement for Bruno Lage but he ended up rejecting a move to the Premier League to focus on his R’s duties. He has also worked at Sao Paulo and Aston Villa in the past.
Rangers have a big decision to make regarding Van Bronckhorst’s position following another poor result yesterday against St Mirren. Even if they decide to part company with the Dutchman, there is no guarantee they would be able to lure Beale away from QPR based on the fact he has been loyal to them so far.