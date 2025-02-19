Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Rangers player has been on the move to another Scottish club.

An SPFL side have completed the signing of a former Rangers player.

While the transfer window may be shut for the Premiership, clubs in the lower leagues can still make loan signings from domestic sides if they please. And that is what Hamilton Accies have done with the loan of Charlie Telfer from Ross County.

A product of the Rangers youth system, the playmaker has since featured for Dundee Utd, Falkirk, Airdrie and the Staggies. He joined Hamilton ahead of their clash on Tuesday night with Greenock Morton, which they lost 2-0 at Cappielow.

County’s statement reads: “Ross County FC can confirm Charlie Telfer has joined Hamilton Academical on loan until the end of the season. We wish Charlie the very best with his loan move!”

Accies reaction

Hamilton have been left delighted with the capture. A club statement reads: “Hamilton Academical Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Charlie Telfer from William Hill Premiership side Ross County, on loan until the end of the season.

“The 29-year-old midfielder has vast experience in Scotland with over 240 appearances across the divisions, including winning the 2024 SPFL Trust Trophy. Charlie moved to Ross County in the summer of 2024, where he has made 12 appearances this season.”

Manager John Rankin said: “I’m delighted to get the deal for Charlie over the line. He’s an experienced player that is hungry to get back playing and performing at his best.”

“He works hard on and off the pitch, he knows a few of the squad already from across the years so I’m sure he’ll settle in great.”

Telfer’s Rangers career

During his time at Rangers, the playmaker came through the ranks and signed a first contract in 2011. He made a first team appearance for the club against Stenhousemuir in April 2014 and the next month, he was in the Rangers side that won the Scottish Youth Cup, beating Hearts 8–7 on penalties.

Telfer caught the eye of Ally McCoist while in blue and rejected a new deal at Ibrox when moving to Dundee United in 2014. He was in record breaking chat at Rangers as he looked to be the first player to progress to the senior side from the club’s Football in the Community scheme.

The playmaker said in 2013 to the Daily Record: “I didn’t realise that if I play for the first team I’d be the first to do that from FITC. It’s a chance to make history and it would be great but my first target is just to get into a squad. It was funny to think it all started when I was eight years old at a FITC course at Bell College, Hamilton.

“I had been to a game at Ibrox with my dad and an advert for the soccer schools flashed up on the screen. My sister went to school in Hamilton so it worked out perfectly because I could go to training at Bell College and my parents could run us both home. I realise how lucky I am. When you sign up at eight, what are the chances of you signing full-time 10 years later?”

McCoist said upon his move to United: “We wish Charlie all the best but we were obviously very sad to see him go. He trained with the squad and came on against Stenhousemuir last season and we feel he is a great prospect. He still is a great prospect but sadly for Dundee United now.

“We offered Charlie terms which he was well within his rights to decline and turn down and he did so. He has moved to Dundee United with our best wishes. The first thing people have to realise is it was Charlie’s decision. We wanted to keep Charlie but he obviously decided to turn down the offer that was put to him by the club.