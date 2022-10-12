Stevie Conroy and Des Roache believe cynical and tactical fouls should be straight red cards.

Former Scottish FA category one referees Stevie Conroy and Des Roache have explained why Rangers ‘coincidentally’ are awarded frequent penalties when they host St Mirren at Ibrox.

The Paisley club have conceded EIGHT spot-kick in their last 10 visits to Govan, with referee Nick Walsh handing Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side a dubious penalty during Saturday’s 4-0 victory in the Scottish Premiership.

Centre-back Declan Gallagher was penalised for a foul on Antonio Colak, but television replays suggested the Buddies defender slid across and touched the ball before colliding with the Gers frontman.

St. Mirren's Declan Gallagher complains to the referee Nick Walsh after his foul on Antonio Colak resulted in a penalty to Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The controversial award came when the Light Blues were already in 1-0 front but the incident still left St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson furious.

Ex-officials Conroy and Roache have delivered their verdicts on the latest incident, claiming the luckless visitors have every right to feel aggreived.

Speaking to OLBG, the duo said: “It’s a coincidence that in the last 10 visits to Ibrox, St Mirren have conceded eight penalties.

“There’s an old saying (in Scotland) ‘penalty to Rangers’, it doesn’t matter what it is but memory serves that St Mirren haven’t won at Ibrox in a decade so they’re under the cosh every time they go to Ibrox.

“Rangers are always on the attack so it makes sense that they will create more chances and score more goals, whilst also winning more penalties.

The penalty total of Rangers James Tavernier reached a figure of special resonance for the club's supporters with the award that he converted at the weekend. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

“No offence to St Mirren but they would love to be of the stature of Rangers but they’re not so it’ll always be backs to the wall when playing there. But it wasn’t a penalty kick to Rangers, Declan Gallagher won the ball fairly.”

Conroy and Roache have both been at the centre of Old Firm derbies between Rangers and Celtic but insist the packed crowds inside the stadium don’t affect a refereeing decision.

They added: “We’ve refereed Rangers and Celtic games before and not for a second have we felt pressure to give a decision.

“When you referee a game at a packed Ibrox or Celtic Park, it’s just a noise, you don’t pick anything out because it’s deafening. it’s not threatening in the slightest.

“We think cynical fouls deserve red cards. If you make a challenge with the sole intention to bring down a player and stop them from creating an attack then it should be a red card but I can’t see it happening.