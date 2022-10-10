The 25-year-old forward admits a half-time pep-talk from Giovanni van Bronckhorst was behind his confident performance against St Mirren.

Rangers playmaker Fashion Sakala capped his first Premiership start of the season with a late goal - then immediately set his sights on a place in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s starting line-up to face Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Zambian has endured a frustrating start to the campaign with his minutes severely limited after being disregarded for a central striker role.

The versatile forward marked his return in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over St Mirren with a goal in the 91st minute and an assist, while offering the possibility of another attacking option on the right-hand side in what has become a problem area for the Ibrox club.

Sakala’s confident second half display could be enough to earn him a starting berth for the return fixture with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on Wednesday.

Van Bronckhorst confessed afterwards he had no intention of offloading the 25-year-old in the summer despite plenty of speculation, and Sakala reckons an opportunity to face Liverpool would make up for his lack of game time.

He said: “I’m looking hopefully to start, but I always respect the decision of the boss. If I start, I will appreicate it. But if I’m on the bench, I will appreciate it as well.

“I always look forward to getting my chances. If he gives me the chance to start against Liverpool, I’ll be ready. I hope to start, but it’s his decision and I respect that.

“I feel good to be back in the line-up. This was the first game I have started this season. I have a very good relationship with the coach. He’s always pushing me to work extra hard in training, which I believe I do.

“I really appreciate it for him giving me the chance to prove myself again. I appreciate his trust in me. It has been a very difficult time for me over the past few months, but the staff and the players have been there for me.

“The relationship I have with the manager and the technical staff is amazin and they have been supporting me throughout. I can’t complain to be fair. They have been there for me and obviously all players go through such a moment.

“I feel I am getting there. I’m not yet but I am on the way to a 100 per cent performance.”

Sakala revealed a half time pep-talk from Van Bronckhorst inspired him to an impressive performance and admits he would be happy to be deployed out wide on a regular basis going forward.

He added: “As players, the only thing you can do is perform well on the pitch.

“In the first half, I wasn’t 100 per cent. I was trying to get into the rhythm of the game. In the second half, after a few conversations with the boss, I think I got it right. Everything went well in the second half.

“The manager helped me by telling me where I need to be with my position. I needed to stay wide and use my strength, which I did in the second half.

“I appreciate playing on the right because I can see there is a big competition up front there. Alfredo Morelos and Antonio. I really appreciate playing on the right because I feel that is the position I can play and I appreicate the boss for trusting me to play there.

“The relationship I have with the strikers, I don’t compete with them to play as a striker anymore. I have been trying hard to work on the wings, left and right, and that is something I respect.

“It is difficult but I have to respect the decision of the boss and I also appreciate the support of the strikers that we have because they are my good friends. They always support me and encourage me.”

Sakala gives manager something to think about

Stuart Kettlewell believes Sakala has given Giovanni van Bronckhorst a selection headache ahead of their must-win Champions League meeting with Liverpool.

Analysing his performance on BBC Sportscene, Kettlewell said: “He did well, certainly in the second half his involvement scoring the goal, his movement’s excellent. It’s a really well worked move from Rangers start to finish. The switch of play originally, ball comes in to Morelos, a little reverse pass and Sakala does well to finish it.

“I thought he linked slightly better with (James) Tavernier. Sometimes I’ve found with Sakala is that you’re never quite sure what he’s going to do and there was a little bit more cohesion down that right-hand side with him.

“I don’t personally think it’s enough for him to start in the European game but it now gives the manager something to think about.