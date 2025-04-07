Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has been with Tottenham and Everton before and is now in Serie A.

A Rangers transfer pitch over a former Tottenham and Everton star has been revealed.

Dele Alli is now rebuilding his career in Serie A after a difficult spell, having once been viewed as one of England’s top talents. Tottenham signed him from MK Dons in 2015 and he shone for Spurs until leaving in 2022 for Everton, where chances on the park proved limited.

He was loaned to Turkey and Besiktas before leaving Goodison Park in 2024, now with Cesc Fabregas at Como, where he was sent off on his debut against AC Milan. There was a pitch made for him to go to Rangers at one stage though.

Dele Alli’s Rangers pitch

Graham Roberts, a Tottenham legend who spent two years as a player at Rangers, has now shared that he pleased with the Ibrox club to make a move for Alli. He believes there is still so much untapped potential and has revealed what he told those the idea of signing the midfielder was pitched to.

Roberts told the Daily Express: “I liked him when he joined (Tottenham), I thought he was brilliant when he played for us. I remember him scoring two goals against Chelsea, two brilliant goals when we won 3-1. I have always liked him, I don’t know what went wrong. I tried to recommend him to Rangers a few years ago and said: ‘If you get hold of him and you help him, there is a player there’.”

“There is a player there but he needs someone to put an arm around him to really get him back to what he was as a kid. He is barely at his peak yet, it’s frightening. But it is a shame he got sent off, I don’t think it was a sending off. Kyle Walker tried to help him, tried to change the referee’s mind. Me personally, I hope he does really, really well because I think there is a bit of talent there somewhere.”

Fabregas blast

Despite giving him the chance to come to Italy and rebuild his stock, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas held nothing back when it came to how he found Alli’s debut. The Como boss was not happy with the mistake committed by the man once pitched to Rangers and wonders whether the opportunity he was afforded was actually deserved.

He told DAZN after a 2-1 defeat to AC Milan: "Dele Alli is a player who can score goals, he perhaps didn’t deserve this opportunity because he has only been working with us for two weeks and has a lot to improve. It is a grave mistake, one that we should not see from a player of his experience. It was a clear red card, there’s nothing to be said about that, he left the team down to ten men during a crucial moment when we were pushing for 2-2.

“We were in front of 70,000 people at San Siro and played an incredible game. I’ve won a lot in my career, you can call me a loser today, but let me lose like this. I enjoy it, because seeing so many young players who come here and play this kind of football. It’s difficult to explain, as it has happened so many times this season, so perhaps people might say my mentality is a losing one, but working so hard all week and seeing the lads play like this, it’s a pleasure anyway.”