Four goals, calls for peace and a Belgian reunion as Rangers beat Hibs 4-0 - gallery
Abdallah Sima scores a brace as Philippe Clement secures first win as Gers boss
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rangers produce a dominant and mostly clinical display at Ibrox as Philippe Clement enjoyed his first win as the new Gers manager.
Abdallah Sima opened up the scoring before he was joined by Nicolas Raskin - scoring his first goal in blue - and Cyriel Dessers on the scoreboard. The Senegalese footballer scored twice for the homeside to give Ibrox a 4-0 win over the Edinburgh club and Nick Montgomery has now suffered his first loss as Hibs manager.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking after the match, the Rangers boss said: “You see that although it was only two days, the players want to do the things that we showed them.
“I’m most happy that I saw synergy between players and the fans from the first minute. That is one of the biggest strengths of this club, one that we need to have to win trophies.”
Here are some of the best pictures from fans, managers and the players as Rangers celebrated a much needed win at home...