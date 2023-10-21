Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers produce a dominant and mostly clinical display at Ibrox as Philippe Clement enjoyed his first win as the new Gers manager.

Abdallah Sima opened up the scoring before he was joined by Nicolas Raskin - scoring his first goal in blue - and Cyriel Dessers on the scoreboard. The Senegalese footballer scored twice for the homeside to give Ibrox a 4-0 win over the Edinburgh club and Nick Montgomery has now suffered his first loss as Hibs manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the match, the Rangers boss said: “You see that although it was only two days, the players want to do the things that we showed them.

“I’m most happy that I saw synergy between players and the fans from the first minute. That is one of the biggest strengths of this club, one that we need to have to win trophies.”