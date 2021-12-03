The 39-year-old has played just nine minutes for the Ibrox club this season

Celtic icon Frank McAvennie reckons Jermaine Defoe has no future at Rangers after being removed from Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s coaching staff.

The 39-year-old striker was handed a player/coach role by previous manager Steven Gerrard after signing a new one-year deal at Ibrox during the summer.

However, the arrival of Dutchman van Bronckhorst, who has brought in his own backroom team including new assistant manager Dave Vos from Ajax, has meant Defoe is no longer required on the touchline.

Jermain Defoe (left) and new Rangers first team coach Roy Makaay in conversation before Sunday's Premiership fixture at Livingston. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The veteran frontman has made just two substitute appearances for the Light Blues so far this season, featuring for a combined total of nine minutes.

And former Hoops striker McAvennie expects Defoe to be released by the club at the end of the season.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “The manager doesn’t know Defoe, so he can’t have any complaints.

“He’s bringing in his own team and he needs people he can trust. Defoe will know that as well so I can’t imagine he’s too annoyed.

“I think his time is up at Rangers now. He’s got a few months left on his deal so I can see him hanging around Ibrox until the end of the season.

“He’s always there as an option and what an option to have, he’s still so clinical.