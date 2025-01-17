Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fraserburgh hosted Rangers in the Scottish Cup back in 2018 on a wet and windy night in Aberdeenshire - but a visit to Ibrox Stadium this weekend adds considerable glamour and prestige to only a second ever head-to-head meeting.

The Broch, who will travel down to Glasgow tomorrow afternoon in preparation for Sunday’s momentous tie, currently sit ninth in the Highland League table and are on an 11-match unbeaten run. Mark Cowie’s side will face off against the 34-time competition winners in a game that will go down on paper as a classic case of ‘David vs Goliath’.

The Buchan club has embarked on some memorable Scottish Cup runs over the years, having claimed the scalp of Annan Athletic (2024), Stranraer (2022), Spartans (2017) Montrose (2013) and Clyde (1997) across the last three decades as well as going down fighting against the Gers, Falkirk and Stenhousemuir.

On this occasion - barring an upset of historical proportions even though Rangers are in disarray domestically - progress to the fifth round is all about a major pay day and the romance of the cup for lower league clubs. Sunday’s televised clash almost certainly falls into that category for the men in Black and White.

When we think of Scottish Cup upsets, supporters will often reminisce about Clyde beating Celtic and Berwick taking down Rangers. But what many punters in the North-East still consider to this day to be one of the greatest-ever shocks was when Fraserburgh famous beat the country’s third-placed top-flight side, Dundee 1-0 at Bellslea Park back in January 1959 - a result often forgotten by the modern-day fan.

Written off by almost everyone in the media at the time, the part-timers’ relished their underdog status to produce one of the most extraordinary results in Scottish football. Can lightning strike twice in Govan on Sunday with a sizeable 1800-strong travelling support in attendance?

GlasgowWorld reporter Lewis Anderson recently paid a visit to the Broch to find out how their preparations have been going ahead of Sunday’s big game. Here are the thoughts of several first-team players and senior figures in the build-up to what will be the biggest match in the club’s history...

Michael Murray (chairman)

The 52-year-old accountant is a lifelong fan of Fraserburgh and only took over the running of the club from Finlay Noble in January of last year. He reckons the match will give the next generation of Broch players an aspiration to aim for.

“There are very few in my position who take on a very well-run club with a support network of committees and with the bones of a great club in place. Then to get Rangers - you couldn’t dream that one. It is great for the club and extremely lucky on my part. For the players and for our youth football this is just amazing. These guys are going to step out at Ibrox, something they possibly thought they would never get to do - some of them on the park with their heroes. For our youth football, it also builds a feeling that if you stick in, there is potential that this game could be there for them years down the line.”

Scott Barbour (striker)

For the prolific scorer, the chance to make his mark against Rangers will be a first, having watched the last meeting as a paying punter. He moved to league rivals Formartine in between two goal-laden spells at Bellslea.

“There are only four or five players still here from the team in 2018 so it’ll be a new experience for a lot of us. I hope we can do well for the club and the Highland league. I was at Formartine United at that time, but I was still at the game as a fan so when I saw the draw I was delighted. My Twitter account went pretty mad. Everybody still speaks about that game. The town was crazy, every shop window had posters up, there were balloons everywhere. There has been a similar buzz for this game, especially as it’s on television again. It will help to put Fraserburgh on the map.”

Bryan Hay (defender)

The Broch stalwart and veteran centre-back made his debut for the club back in December 2006 and is nearing 600 appearances. A diehard Rangers fan, Hay recalled watching the draw unfold from the comfort of his own couch after lining up against his boyhood heroes in 2018.

Bellslea Park, home of Fraserburgh FC | Lewis Anderson

“When Rangers came out of the hat followed by Fraserburgh it was a surreal experience really, but it’s one we’re all relishing. I watched the draw at home and it makes it a bit more surreal watching it on your own because you think, ‘did that just happen?’ I just burst out laughing at the time. For us to play Rangers once was surreal enough but for it to happen again is unbelievable. It was a special experience when Rangers came up here to play, but it’ll be even more surreal going to Ibrox. The way the town has been in the last few days is incredible, there’s a great buzz about the place and I’m sure that will continue until the game. The club and the town deserves that wee bit of hype.”

Mark Cowie (manager)

The Long-serving boss and his coaching staff have been working hard to come up with a gameplan to nullify Rangers’ threat. He expressed delight with the revenue and media exposure facing the Glasgow giants has brought to the club.

“The town comes alive on occasions like this. We’re leaving at 12pm on Saturday and staying overnight, but there’s a mass of schoolkids going to come down and wave us off. I’ve asked the players to come down an hour early to mingle with all the fans and sign autographs and things before we head off. It’s difficult because we have to cherish this time and make the most of it. But we’re here as a team trying to compete in the Scottish Cup, albeit the challenge ahead of us is huge and we’ve got a job to do. We’ve tried to maximise the exposure, but at the same time concentrate on the job in hand.”

Kieran Simpson (defender)

Fraserburgh has once again been given no chance of springing a major surprise, with some bookies pricing them at 80/1 to emerge victorious. But for the centre-back, taking the scale of Rangers would be particularly sweet as he closes in on 200 club appearances after netting the winner against Annan in the previous round.

The Jim Adams Stand at Bellslea Park | Lewis Anderson

“I’m a Celtic supporter. To get a win and cause a shock as big as that would be unbelievable, but as a Celtic fan, it would be that little bit more special. We played Aberdeen last season (in the Aberdeenshire Shield), and it was Pape Gueye and Ester Sokler upfront - and they’re two of Aberdeen’s main strikers now. We coped well enough that night. I like a challenge and don’t really let who we’re coming up against bother me too much. There will be a bit of nerves before the game, but that’s natural. You’ve got to believe in your own ability and give it your best shot.”

Greg Buchan (winger)

There might be a vast difference in levels between the two sides, but the attacker reckons their preparation won’t have an impact on the outcome of the game. Fraserburgh haven’t played a competitive match since December 28 due to the recent inclement weather, with the first-team squad utilising the local beach as a training facility - something that’s been a regular occurance down the years.

“Our preparation will have been a lot different to Rangers. We haven’t had a game for a couple of weeks, we’ve had to train indoors and then on the beach over Christmas and New Year. That probably does show the difference between ourselves and Rangers, but training on the beach and things like that is just what it’s like at this club. It’s well renowned that if you can’t get on an astroturf somewhere or train at Bellslea because of the conditions, then we got to the beach - we’re all used to it and it’s part of playing for Fraserburgh. We’re all excited to test ourselves against the players Rangers have. Some of us might not get the chance again. We’ve got to embrace it and see how we get on.”

Logan Watt (striker)

It’s not the first time Fraserburgh have met Rangers as previously mentioned. For rising star Watt, the Bellslea encounter seven years ago had an inspiration effect on him.

The Fraserburgh FC motto | Lewis Anderson

“I was at the last game against Rangers with my dad. I was 14 at the time and you could feel the excitement around the place, and it made me think: ‘I wish I was here playing’. I was jealous of the lads who were on the pitch that night. The ground was full, it was a massive thing for the town and it did inspire me. Now it’s great for the club and the town for us to be going and playing at a big stadium like Ibrox. We’re all buzzing. it’s a special moment for everyone involved with the club and it will be a great day.”

Joe Barbour (goalkeeper)

The experienced shot-stopper is daring to dream about keeping a shutout against the Gers, admitting his team mates need to believe they are capable of a historic win.

“The main thing we really want from the tie is to make sure they know they’ve been in a game and we’ve all done our part. I am expecting to be pretty busy, but in the back of my head I can dream about keeping a clean sheet. I’m confident in my own ability, but a lot of things have got to go right on the day for us for that to be a possibility. But we can always dream. Hopefully we can put on a decent display. We’ve got to believe don’t we? Personally, I’m dreaming about saving a penalty so we can always hope!”