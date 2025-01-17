Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The road to Hampden begins for all 12 top-flight clubs this weekend as Celtic and Rangers aim to book their last-16 spot

The 12 Premiership sides are preparing to embark on another Scottish Cup campaign as they bid to avoid a fourth round shock this weekend.

There are a number of intriguing ties, with Celtic involved in an all top-flight clash against Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Saturday evening, while Rangers welcome Highland League outfit Fraserburgh to Ibrox on Sunday.

Elsewhere, high-flying Elgin City will fancy their chances of toppling out-of-sorts Aberdeen at Borough Briggs, with the Dons winless since November and pressure is starting to mount on Scandinavian boss Jimmy Thelin.

West of Scotland Premier Division side Clydebank return to the big stage having previously knocked out Elgin back in 2021. The Bankies are expected to take more than 2,500 supporters through to Edinburgh for the encounter with Hibs at Easter Road.

Other clashes to look out for include Ayr United visit to Broxburn Athletic and Brechin City’s televised Friday night tie against Hearts at Glebe Park. Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down everything you need to know about the upcoming draw.

When is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw?

The Scottish Cup fifth round draw will be staged on Monday January 20. It will take place at Dens Park following the conclusion of the Dundee derby.

What TV channel is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw on?

The draw will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2 after Dundee vs Dundee United. Kick-off is at 8pm, so if the tie is settled in 90 minutes, the balls will be drawn around 10pm. If the game goes into extra-time and/or penalties, there could be up to an hour delay.

Will there be a live stream to watch the draw?

Yes. Premier Sports customers will be able to follow the draw live on the Premier Sports app. Those looking to subscribe to the channel can do so HERE for a monthly fee starting at £10.99. The draw will also be able to live stream for FREE via the Scottish Cup's YouTube page. Premier Sports will also stream the draw live on their X (formerly Twitter) page for non-subscribers.

What teams are in the hat for the fifth round draw?

Brechin City vs Hearts

St Johnstone vs Motherwell

Queen's Park vs Montrose

Ross County vs Livingston

Hibernian vs Clydebank

Dumbarton vs Airdrieonians

Cove Rangers vs Forfar Athletic

Dunfermline vs Stenhousemuir

Queen of the South vs St Mirren

Hamilton vs Musselburgh Athletic

Elgin City vs Aberdeen

Broxburn Athletic vs Ayr United

CELTIC vs Kilmarnock

RANGERS vs Fraserburgh

Falkirk vs Raith Rovers

Dundee vs Dundee United

The Scottish Cup fifth round fixtures will take place on the weekend of Saturday, February 8. Confirmed dates and kick-off times are subject to TV selection.