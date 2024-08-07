The Scotland defender has been linked to both Rangers and Celtic this summer. | SNS Group

Scott McKenna is set to join La Liga Las Palmas in Spain after leaving Nottingham Forest - and being open to the idea of Rangers or Celtic.

The defender left the City Ground club earlier this summer following a loan at Copenhagen. He has been on the hunt for a new club since and on duty for Scotland at Euro 2024, McKenna didn’t shut down the possibility of making a Rangers or Celtic.

Now according to Alan Nixon, the centre-back “is ready to sign for Spanish side Union Las Palmas on a three year deal.” That transfer comes off the back of being “chased by several clubs in England and Scotland.” Speaking in June of his future, McKenna said when asked if he would be interested in a Hoops move: “To be honest I am open to anything. I would never rule anything out.

“But in terms of the speculation, that’s all it’s ever been. It has never really gone any further than that and until there is anything that’s more than that I don’t really have anything to think about. I’m without a club so I think I would need to consider anything. As I mentioned, there is nothing as of now so there is nothing to think about.”

He then admitted his phone had been heating up over a move to Rangers: “Of course. That is just natural when you have got teams the size of Celtic and Rangers.

“I know a lot of people who support both teams so it is going to happen, they are going to question you. But there is nothing to tell. For me, all that stuff is completely on the back burner – I just have to do everything I can in training to try and get whatever minutes on the pitch here and anything after that will take care of itself.

“The Euros are obviously a ship window - there is no bigger stage to play on. But I can only do that by first and foremost training well and trying to get in the manager’s thoughts.”