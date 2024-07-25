Furious Rangers star erupts in rage after Birmingham loss - admitting 'you can't present yourself like that'
Seething Leon Balogun has delivered a damning assessment of Rangers latest pre-season display as he ripped into his teammates following their 2-1 friendly defeat to English third tier side Birmingham City on Wednesday night.
The veteran defender pulled no punches as he gave a brutally honest verdict of their dismal performance against the Blues, ensuring Philippe Clement’s flops remain winless in four warm-up matches with just one bounce game remaining before the new Scottish Premiership season commences on August 3.
The Light Blues were booed off the pitch at half-time by a large 7,000 travelling support inside St Andrew’s as they went down the tunnel trailing 2-0, but Scott Wright’s second half consolation wasn’t enough to avoid a third straight loss. Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin are next up for the Gers and 36-year-old Balogun reckons they must improve vastly before the competitive action begins against Hearts at Tynecastle the following week.
Loading....
Asked for his verdict on the match, the Nigerian international - who penned a one-year contract extension earlier this summer - told Rangers TV: “Not good enough, quite frankly. If we come here and we play the way we played in the first half then you seriously have to question yourself. I don't want to get into panic mode or anything, but that's just a very honest assessment, there's not much to say other than it was not good enough. I think in the second half we showed a bit more but still...
“We can say Birmingham are a good side, they got relegated, I don't really care because when you play for Rangers you can't present yourself like that. That's just plain and simple. It's just after the final whistle, so I'm quite mad right now but I'm pretty sure there will be good things from the second half, even though right now this is hard to imagine.
“But obviously we are still learning, we still have a lot of young players and a few new players in the team. There will be mistakes made, we made a lot today, and we just need to make sure, because there's ten days until the kick-off of the new season, that we eradicate them, and even throughout the season there will be mistakes but we have to minimise them. We must make sure we don't make the kind of mistakes that we did today.”
Rangers complete their pre-season programme with a trip to Germany this weekend and Balogun is excited to return to a city he started his career as a youth player. “I think the atmosphere will be great, our travelling support will enjoy that stadium,” he said. “I’ve played there once before in my career, it’s a very special club. For me, it will just be nice to be back home and see a few family members, a few friends I’m going to meet out there. The main focus is, of course, the pre-season match and we need a good performance there for the confidence heading into the Hearts game the following week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.