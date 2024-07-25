Leon Balogun of Rangers shouts at his teammates during the pre-season friendly match against Birmingham City | Getty Images

Philippe Clement's men suffered a third straight pre-season defeat after a 2-1 loss to the English League One side

Seething Leon Balogun has delivered a damning assessment of Rangers latest pre-season display as he ripped into his teammates following their 2-1 friendly defeat to English third tier side Birmingham City on Wednesday night.

The veteran defender pulled no punches as he gave a brutally honest verdict of their dismal performance against the Blues, ensuring Philippe Clement’s flops remain winless in four warm-up matches with just one bounce game remaining before the new Scottish Premiership season commences on August 3.

The Light Blues were booed off the pitch at half-time by a large 7,000 travelling support inside St Andrew’s as they went down the tunnel trailing 2-0, but Scott Wright’s second half consolation wasn’t enough to avoid a third straight loss. Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin are next up for the Gers and 36-year-old Balogun reckons they must improve vastly before the competitive action begins against Hearts at Tynecastle the following week.

Asked for his verdict on the match, the Nigerian international - who penned a one-year contract extension earlier this summer - told Rangers TV: “Not good enough, quite frankly. If we come here and we play the way we played in the first half then you seriously have to question yourself. I don't want to get into panic mode or anything, but that's just a very honest assessment, there's not much to say other than it was not good enough. I think in the second half we showed a bit more but still...

“We can say Birmingham are a good side, they got relegated, I don't really care because when you play for Rangers you can't present yourself like that. That's just plain and simple. It's just after the final whistle, so I'm quite mad right now but I'm pretty sure there will be good things from the second half, even though right now this is hard to imagine.

“But obviously we are still learning, we still have a lot of young players and a few new players in the team. There will be mistakes made, we made a lot today, and we just need to make sure, because there's ten days until the kick-off of the new season, that we eradicate them, and even throughout the season there will be mistakes but we have to minimise them. We must make sure we don't make the kind of mistakes that we did today.”

