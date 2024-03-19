Gary Lineker has liked the look of the claimed Rangers and Celtic target

Gary Lineker and Micah Richards agree that Callum O'Hare has a big future in the game amid Rangers and Celtic transfer links.

The attacking midfielder came off the bench to help Coventry City over the line in a dramatic 3-2 FA Cup win over Wolves on Saturday. It books a place in the semi-final where they will face Manchester United.

There is uncertainty surrounding O'Hare's future at Coventry. He is out of contract at the end of the season and boss Mark Robins has already conceded that it appears as if O'Hare is currently taking the time to weigh up his options. Rangers and Celtic, plus teams in La Liga, have been touted as possible landing spots.

Speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast, host and England legend Lineker was dissecting the weekend's results south of the border with Man City favourite Micah Richards and Newcastle icon Alan Shearer. The topic of Coventry's dramatic win sparked a review of their squad as a whole.

Lineker started with "They are consistently doing well in the Championship" before Richards added: "They have got some really good players as well. Kasey Palmer, who can play as a midfielder. Haji Wright obviously who scored one of the goals. Callum O'Hare who came off the bench..."