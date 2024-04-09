Gary Lineker was watching the Old Firm.

Gary Lineker says this year’s title race between Rangers and Celtic looks destined to go down to the wire.

The legendary England striker and Match of the Day host was tuning into action at Ibrox as the pair played out a pulsating 3-3 draw. Celtic were two up by half-time and it could have been more, but Rangers rallied and eventually brought the game back to level pegging.

Just as Abdallah Sima’s leveller looked to have restored parity, Adam Idah appeared to have struck a Hoops winner but Rabbi Matondo was on hand to curl home another leveller and split the points. Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently top by a point but the lead could switch to the blue half of Glasgow if Rangers win their game in hand at Dundee on Wednesday.

Reacting to the game on the Rest is Football Podcast, Lineker knows there are only two teams in the mix for the title when it comes to Scotland’s Premiership. With very little to split the pair at this moment in time, Lineker reckons it will go down to the final kick of the ball to decide who takes glory.

Lineker said: “Blimey that was a bonkers game. There was like 21 seconds for the first goal for Celtic and Rangers equalised to 2-2 in like the 86th minute then Celtic scored again.