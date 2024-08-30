Gary Mabbutt of Tottenham Hotspur | AFP via Getty Images

The Spurs icon admits his phone has already been inundated with messages for Ibrox ticket requests

Tottenham icon Gary Mabbutt insists the mouth-watering prospect of a Battle of Britain clash with Rangers in the Europa League will be an occasion to savour.

The former England international defender, who is best remembered for his 16-year spell with Spurs between 1982 and 1998 during which he served as club captain for eleven of those years, is already relishing the group phase showdown with the Light Blues at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He revealed a plan is being hatched to bring Richard Gough - who served both sides with distinction during his playing career after moving to Glasgow from the North London club in 1987 - back across the Atlantic to watch the game from the Tottenham away section.

Loading....

Reacting to the draw from a Tottenham perspective, Mabbutt told TNT Sports: “When that (Rangers) one came out the pot, obviously my first thought was it will be a very tough game. Some great games in there for us, we’ve got Roma as well. There’s some great trips to places like Turkey and Sweden, so tough games but I think Rangers is really the one that stands out.

“I was actually chatting to the head of the SFA before the draw and I said it would be great to get Rangers. We were both saying what a great occasion that would be, so we’re already trying to get Richard Gough back from America to come and join up with us for that game!”

Asked how big a pull having a televised Battle of Britain encounter will be for both clubs, Mabbutt replied: “Absolutely. We’ve played Rangers many times over the years in friendlies and competitions and they’re always very, very tough games. It creates a great atmosphere, I think. Us going up to Scotland for this game... always big, big games. We’re already talking about it straight after the draw. We met up with the Rangers staff straight away and all of us are looking forward to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was the big one for us, but overall I think the new format will be very exciting. I’m looking forward to it. Eight different teams, eight different games and for me, personally, all I hope is that we’re in Bilbao in May next year.”

Mabbutt believes Spurs could be a real “force to be reckoned with” across all competitions this season as he assessed how Postecoglou’s squad is shaping up. He admitted: “I think after last year, the players we brought in, Archie Gray from Leeds, Wilson Odobert from Burnley and Lucas Bergvall... the players we’re bringing in are excellent young players.

“We’ve got some great young players coming through the ranks as well. Mikey Moore is only 17 but he’ll be a superstar of the future and our squad is coming together now. I really feel that we’re progressing maybe quicker than we thought and this season we could be a force to be reckoned with.”