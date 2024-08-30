The Tottenham boss has made a quip | AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham have drawn Rangers in the Europa League.

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has delivered a teasing 18-word message over his return to face Rangers this season.

The Australian’s Tottenham side are one of the teams Philippe Clement’s team at Ibrox will take on in the Europa League this season. As part of a newly-revamped league format, Rangers will take on Spurs, Manchester United, Lyon, USG, Steaua Bucharest, Olympiacos, Malmo and Nice over eight games in UEFA’s second tier competition.

Fans in blue already know all about Postecoglou, who managed rivals Celtic for two seasons between 2021 and 2023 before moving to Tottenham. Addressing the prospect over returning to Scotland for the first time on competitive business since leaving Glasgow, Postecoglou sent a smirking 18-word message to his former rivals.

Postecoglou said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham’s match with Newcastle: “I am sure I will get a warm reception at Ibrox and they'll look forward to seeing me."

He added on the draw at large: “Exciting. It's good to be a part of. Some good games.”

Back in Glasgow, attentions will be on Sunday’s derby clash between Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead. The Hoops have started the season strong and go into the game buoyed by the imminent arrival of Arne Engels, who they have spent a club-record £11m on to replace Matt O’Riley who has gone to Brighton.

Clement meanwhile is still in the mould of having to sell in order to buy but they too could do some business before the end of the transfer window.