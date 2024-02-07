Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Neville reckons Rangers at Ibrox is a better atmosphere than Celtic at Parkhead - earning the Man United hero a Roy Keane response.

The former right-back featured against both sides of the Glasgow divide in European competition. He faced off with Rangers twice and Celtic on three occasions.

His only defeat in those five games - a 1-0 loss at Parkhead in 2006 thanks to a Shunsuke Nakamura free-kick - still holds memories for the pundit. He believes Sir Alex Ferguson's side were dominant in the first 45 minutes as he took a trip down memory lane.

Neville told Stick to Football: "We got beat against Celtic. The Japanese boy scored, and oh my God, we absolutely killed them in the first half.

"I mean killed them, and we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net, and they went and scored. What’s he called, the Japanese boy? Nakamura, something like that?”

The conversation then turned to atmosphere in Glasgow. Neville said: "The best atmosphere I have ever seen in my life was Ibrox.

"I was thinking 'what is this.' Celtic was loud and Galatasaray was loud. For the first couple of minutes before the game and when it started, I had never seen anything like that in my life, noise. Ibrox. It was unbelievable, staggering.

"I had a bad game that night. Playing against Peter Lovenkrands. He was quick."