Former Rangers boss fails in transfer move as Ibrox midfielder 'turns down' switch

He had an active transfer deadline day at new club Sunderland but former Ibrox boss Michael Beale was left disappointed when he was unable to lure one of his summer signings from Rangers in the final throws of transfer deadline day.

Beale was able to welcome Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle and Callum Styles to the Black Cats last week but it has now been revealed that he failed in an ambitious move for Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes as he tried to lure the Ecuador international to the Stadium of Light.

Cifuentes was brought to Ibrox by Beale in the summer in a £1.2 million move from MLS outfit Los Angeles FC but has fallen down the pecking order under new boss Philippe Clement as Rangers wrestle with Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title. The player signed a four-year-deal with the club in August but has endured a miserable time in Glasgow, much like fellow Beale signing Sam Lammers, and is expected to leave Rangers in the coming days.

However, according to journalist Alan Nixon, the Ecuadorian could have been linking up with former boss Beale after he had contacted his former club in a bid to lure the 24-year-old to Wearside. Sadly for the 43-year-old Sunderland head honcho, the player was reluctant to make the switch to the English Championship and 'turned down' the offer as he continued talks on a switch to Brazilian side Cruzeiro instead.

The international midfielder is expected to complete a move to Cruzeiro soon but the deal has been hit by a delay that is described as 'red tape' - though the move will is almost certain to be completed prior to March 7, when the Brazil transfer window closes.