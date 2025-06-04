The Man Utd legend has been hit with Rangers and Celtic memories while at the Champions League final

Gary Neville was left in awe of one Champions League final element - sparking Rangers and Celtic memories.

The Manchester United legend featured against both sides of the Old Firm in Europe as a player, and got to experience the iconic atmospheres each club brings. He was in Munich over the weekend as PSG battered Inter Milan in this season’s Champions League final, which was a noisy occasion made possible by a large French following.

Neville had plenty of praise for the winning team’s support at the Allianz Arena. It did bring back memories though of some of the atmospheres he has played under, including those at Rangers and Celtic.

Gary Neville’s Rangers and Celtic flashback

He told It’s Called Soccer: “Well, if you've been obviously in the Parc De Princes, you've watched PSG play, you know how the fans are. But then to see that transferred into a different stadium, probably 20,000, 25,000 behind that goal to the left of where I was sat. I mean, they were sensational from, not just at 5-0, by the way, this was like at 0-0, this was at 1-0.

“They were constant the whole way through the game. And Inter lost on the pitch, but they also lost, I think... I mean, Inter have got a great set of fans themselves. I've been in the San Siro where they've played against Inter Milan, it's been an absolute fire pit of hostility.

“But last night, the PSG fans were unbelievable. I mean, one of the best performances I've seen from a group of fans, in my life, actually, I've seen great groups of fans, I've seen great atmospheres at Old Trafford or in Turkey, I've seen great atmospheres at Celtic Park or at Ibrox where you think, wow, this is something special. But last night from those PSG fans behind that goal, they were incredible.”

Neville’s previous praise of Old Firm

It’s not the first time the ex right back has spoken glowingly of the Old Firm atmosphere. He said of Rangers earlier this year: ”I’ve got special memories of Ibrox. In one my brother scored the winning goal believe it or not in a Champions League tie.

”But do you know something? When people say to me, other than Turkey and Galatasaray, that Ibrox for me is the best atmosphere that I’ve ever seen at an away ground at a football stadium. It’s absolutely incredible.”

With mention to Celtic, Neville has said in the past on the Overlap: “The best atmosphere I have seen in my life was Ibrox as the game was about to start. I thought what the ____ is this?! Celtic was loud and Galatasaray. Phil scored early on. Honestly, for the first couple of minutes before the game and when the game started. I have never seen anything like that in my life, noise Ibrox, honestly, it was unbelievable. Staggering.” Former Hoops midfielder Roy Keane fired back at his former Man Utd teammate: “Celtic Park is a better atmosphere, though, isn’t it.”