The Rangers icon has been talking over the club’s hunt for a new manager.

Ally McCoist has shared his next manager concern amid the ongoing boss hunt at Rangers - and reckons Brendan Rodgers will have an answer to fan demand.

49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh have completed their takeover at Ibrox and the first priority is a new head coach. Former Southampton and Swansea City boss Russell Martin is believed to be closing in on becoming Philippe Clement’s permanent successor but Ibrox icon McCoist reckons time is now of the essence with Champions League qualifiers next month.

He has concerns that the longer the wait goes on, the longer it eats into planning time. McCoist also reckons Celtic boss Rodgers will have something to say about the takeover sparking an instant demand for Rangers success, the Hoops currently in possession of the Premiership and Premier Sports Cup trophies.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “The sooner the better but it was never going to happen until the takeover was just about complete. A head coach or manager was never going to be appointed while the ownership was still in uncertainty. Now that’s done the priority is to appoint a head coach and they have to do it ASAP, whether it’s Davide Ancelotti or Russell Martin. I know there was talk of Brian Priske and Francesco Farioli. I’m more concerned about time. We’re right into qualifying games almost immediately. The project at Leeds United was one of planning, the 49ers didn’t just start throwing money about willy nilly.

“There will be a serious business plan, although money will be made available. Rangers fans will demand instant improvement and that’s not a lot to ask for. Whether they get instant success I’m not so sure, Brendan across the road will have something to say about that, but they will demand instant improvement on and off the pitch. Rangers fans clearly and understandably have a future to look forward to. Yes there is uncertainly but the pluses by far outweigh the minuses.

There is alignment in the club and all you want is everyone behind the scenes working for the same thing and that is success at the club. They all have to sing from the same hymn sheet. Disagreements and differing opinions can be a good thing as long as it’s for the good of the club, and I’m not sure that’s been the case recently to tell the gospel truth. I think it’s clearly better times ahead for Rangers.

Russell Martin to Rangers latest

It looks at this minute as if Martin is the favourite for the job, with reports suggesting a deal is be closed in on. Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn played with the former centre back at Norwich City and sees it as a good fit. He said: “I only worked with him as a player at Norwich. He’s a very intellectual guy. I went in there as a young goalkeeper and he helped me massively even though he wasn’t in the team every week and playing regularly.

He was the captain of the club and had good relationships with everyone in the dressing room and watching what he’s done at Southampton - he did incredibly well there - where he was unfortunate to lose his job because it’s always difficult for teams coming up to the Championship to compete.

I watch him now on TV and the way he wants to play and his philosophy and I really hope whatever he goes to in his career is successful. I don’t know if he’s going to go to Rangers but he had a spell there so knows the club a bit and I think it would be a really good thing for Rangers.