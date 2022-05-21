The Dutchman could have a huge central defensive void to fill if Goldson departs Ibrox

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed there is only a “small chance” defender Connor Goldson will remain a Rangers player next season.

The towering centre-back has been a mainstay in the Light Blues side since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2018 but the Englishman is nearing the end of his contract at Ibrox.

Talks over an extended deal began with Goldson and his representatitives earlier in the season but GlasgowWorld understands there has been little progress made between both parites.

Connor Goldson is out of contract this summer.

The 29-year-old, who was a pivotal figure in helping Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season as they completed the entire course of the campaign unbeaten.

Speculation over Goldson’s future has been a major talking point among supporters in recent months, with many expecting the Scottish Cup final to be his final appearance in a Gers shirt.

However, Van Bronckhorst hasn’t given up hope of retaining his services beyond the summer.

He said: “Regarding Connor, the club has been in talks with him to extend his contract. So far he didn’t extend it.

“But the chance he will still be a Rangers tomorrow I think will be small but as I said, I would love to have Connor in the team next year.

“As you see quite a lot when players get out of contract, there are two possibilities. To keep playing for Rangers or move on and to have another challenge.

“I still have in my mind that he will be part of Rangers next season. If that’s my feeling or the reality we will have to watch in the coming weeks.”

One player who won’t be joining Rangers this summer is former Vitesse Arnhem captain Danilho Doekhi, who has completed a free transfer to Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Rangers target Danilho Doekhi is set to make a decision on his future. (Photo by Geert van Erven/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The Dutch centre-back had been lined up as a potential replacement for Goldson in the January transfer window, with the Ibrox club reportedly keen to offer him a pre-contract.

However, Doekhi has snubbed a move to Govan in favour of signing a three-year deal with Urs Fischer’s side, on the back of their most successful season to date in Germany’s top tier.