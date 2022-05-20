Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side must dust themselves down quickly as they prepare to play their second cup final in the space of just three days.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just 72 hours after their heartbreaking Europa League final defeat in the sizzling heat of Seville, Rangers are back in action when they face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

A 5-4 penalty shoot-out loss to Eintracht Frankfurt will take some getting over but Giovanni van Bronckhorst’ side must dust themselves down quickly as they prepare to take on the Jambos for the second time in the space of a week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues will know an already memorable season will count for little if they fail to win silverware, with this competition now their final opportunity to do so.

Stephen Kingsley pressures Rangers' Aaron Ramsey during Hearts' 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle last weekend. Picture: SNS

Aaron Ramsey, who played just three minutes of extra-time before missing the decisive spot-kick in Spain, will be desperate to make amends in what could be his final appearance for the club.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor and centre-back Connor Goldson are others who could be heading for the Ibrox exit door amid growing uncertainty around their future.

There is no doubt this match will take on even greater significant for Rangers now and despite the quick turnaround, they will have eyes on lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2009.

Hearts have had a full week to prepare since losing 3-1 to a makeshift Gers side at Tynecastle last week in a dead-rubber final match of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

The Gorgie outfit, who finished third in the league table, last won the competition in 2012 after dismantling Edinburgh rivals Hibernian 5-1 at the national stadium.

With European group stage football already confirmed next season, Hearts will be determined to cap a brilliant season by taking advantage of a fatigued Rangers team.

How did both teams reach the Scottish Cup final?

The Road to Hampden began in August last year, with top-flight clubs entering at the fourth round stage.

Rangers were drawn against lower-league opposition in the early rounds, recording comfortable victories over League Two sides Stirling Albion (4-0) and Annan Athletic (3-0).

Dundee were then swept aside 3-0 at Dens Park in the quarter-finals before defeating Celtic 2-1 in the semi-final after extra-time.

Tavernier celebrate semi final win

Hearts route to the final has been slightly tougher. A 5-0 thrashing of Auchinleck Talbot in round four was followed by a goalles draw against Livingston at Tynecastle. Robbie Neilson’s men advanced 4-3 on penalties.

The Jambos faced Premiership opposition again in the quarter-finals as they ran out 4-2 winners over St Mirren to setp up an Edinburgh derby showdown against Hibs last month, a game they would go on to win 2-1.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the Scottish Cup final & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian

What: Scottish Cup Final

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow (44,000 capacity)

When: Saturday, May 21st – kick-off 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland and Premier Sports. Sportscene will begin on BBC One Scotland from 2pm, while coverage on Premier Sports 1 starts at 2.30pm.

A live stream will off the match will be available using BBC iPlayer across all electronic devices.

Premier Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the Premier Player app. A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV.

Who is the 2022 Scottish Cup final referee?

Willie Collum has been named as the man in the middle. It will be the fourth time the 43-year-old has taken charge of the Scottish Cup final.

He will be assisted at the national stadium by Daniel McFarlane and Dougie Potter, with Nick Walsh as the fourth official.

What are the latest match odds? (Bet365)

RANGERS 8/15 | DRAW 16/5 | HEARTS 17/4

Rangers are strong favourites, according to the bookies, at 8/15 to lift the trophy for the first time in 13 years. Hearts are further out at 17/4.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe is 7/2 favourite to be the first scorer.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Hearts?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed left-back Borna Barisic is OUT of the Hampden showpiece after failing to recover from Wednesday night’s Europa League final in time.

The Croatian defender struggled with persistent cramp during extra-time in Seville and was forced off the pitch in tears before their agonising penalty shoot-out defeat.

His absence will likely see Calvin Bassey move to left-back and Leon Balogun slot in alongside Connor Goldson in central defence.

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic embraces manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst after being substituted due to an injury near the end of extra-time in the Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Barring injured trio Alfredo Morelos (thigh), Ianis Hagi (knee) and Filip Helander (foot), van Bronckhorst revealed there are no other casualties following an energy-sapping 120 minutes in the Spanish heat.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Dutchman said: “We had a good recovery today.

“Borna is not available for tomorrow, all other players who featured are available for tomorrow.”

Aaron Ramsey could be offered a chance to redeem himself from the start, while Kemar Roofe’s eye-catching late cameo in Spain would suggest the Jamaican is working his way back up to full fitness.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson rested favoured defensive duo Craig Halkett and Ibrox-bound John Souttar last weekend and both are expected to return for this match.

Neilson has a decision to make over whether to start Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce, who is struggling with a knock after limping off against Rangers last week.