The highly-rated Manchester United winger is expected to make his Gers debut against Ross County on Saturday

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed new signing Amad Diallo is in line to make his Rangers debut against Ross County tomorrow.

The highly-rated winger joined the Ibrox club on loan from Manchester United yesterday as the Light Blues fended off interest from several European and English Premier League clubs.

Van Bronckhorst is looking forward to working with the 19-year-old, who became the Gers second addition of the January transfer window following James Sands arrival from New York City.

Manchester United's Ivorian midfielder Amad Diallo controls the ball during the UEFA Europa league quarter final against Granada. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Diallo, capped three times by Ivory Coast, arrived at United in January 2021 for a reported £20million rising to £35million with add-ons from Atalanta United.

Van Bronckhorst explained the key factors behind the youngsters’ decision to join the Scottish champions.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “We are very excited about Diallo.

“We started talks with him and his agents on Monday, so I’m very happy he wanted to join us for the remainder of the season.

“We were looking to add an attacking player and I’m really happy we can bring in a player with his quality. I’m sure he will give us a lot of strength in the coming months.

“He’s still a young player who wants to play games, you can feel that when you talk to him, and we’re bringing him here to add value to the team.

“The style of football was a very important part of his decision and I think the quality he possesses is a quality I’m using in my team.

“He knows what kind of system he will play in and the stature of the club also excited him, so I’m glad we could welcome Amad to this football club.”

Despite his impressive pedigree, Van Bronckhorst confirmed Diallo will have to earn his place in the starting XI like every other member of his first-team squad.

The Dutchman also provided an insight into how discussions between the player and his agents progressed at such a rapid pace.

Amad Diallo of Manchester United. (Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

He added: “I didn’t speak to Manchester United personally, but Ross (Wilson) did. For me, the negotiations were about convincing his agents and Amad himself to come to Rangers.

“We explained to who we are as a club and what kind of environment he will come into as a player.

“As a coach, I explained the way we play and the way we want to use him in games, so it was all very positive.

“You hope that your message come across and the positive feelings are mutual. In this case it was, so I was very happy that Amad chose to come here.

“The price tag is there but we’re not looking at that. I don’t think it’s something he is thinking about either.

“Of course, he’s going to play but he’s part of the squad now and has to perform well like everyone else in the squad. I’m full of confidence that he will deliver.”

Quizzed over further transfer business, Van Bronckhorst remained tight-lipped over any potential additions to his squad in the remaining day of the January window.

According to reports, Rangers have lodged an approach to sign Manchester City youngster James McAtee on loan.

James McAtee with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as he prepares to make his Premier League debut for the English champions against Everton in November 2021. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old midfielder has been attracting interest from European clubs, including Spanish outfit Girona but a decision on whether he will be allowed to join the Light Blues hinges on McAtee signing a new long-term contract at City.

It is believed Pepe Guardiola would prefer McAtee to stay at the Etihad for the remainder of the season.

Asked about a potential move for McAtee this morning, Van Bronckhorst stated: “We spoke with many possibilities over the last few days we want to add and so far I don’t have any news other than Amad is joining us.

“We’re still open and have to be ready for the remainder of the next days, but I won’t confirm or talk about other names than the players we have here and what we have signed.”

With several players entering the final few months of their current deals at Ibrox, midfielder Scott Arfield could be offered fresh terms with Van Bronckhorst eager to keep hold of the Canadian.

He admitted: “Scott has been really important for the team, not only this season but in previous seasons as well.