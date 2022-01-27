The 19-year-old winger has strengthened Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s attacking options

Rangers have completed the loan signing of Amad Diallo from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 19 year-old winger bolsters manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s attacking options and will go straight into the Light Blues squad for Saturday’s match at Ross County.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diallo arrives at Ibrox boasting an impressive pedigree having played in two of Europe’s top leagues as well as continental competition.

The highly-rated youngster initially joined the Red Devils from Serie A outfit Atalanta last January for a fee in excess of £30m, and has featured in the Champions League and Europa League for both clubs.

The Ivory Coast international has been capped twice by his national team and has one goal to his name so far.

Speaking upon his arrival in Glasgow, Diallo commented: “I am delighted to join Rangers until the end of the season.

“It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts and will give me some excellent opportunities to test myself in many environments.

“I look forward to training with my teammates for the first-time tomorrow and to meeting the fans for the first time at Ross County on Saturday.”

Manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst stated: “I am really pleased to add Amad to our squad for the rest of the season.

LOAN MOVE: Manchester United teenager Amad Diallo is being linked with a potential loan move to three Championship clubs, including Barnsley. Picture: Getty Images.

“He is a player who I have been aware of for some time, and when the opportunity to sign him came up, we very keen to make it happen.

“He will add a lot to our squad and provide even more competition for the players in the forward areas.”

Sporting Director Ross Wilson, added: “This is a really exciting signing for us as Amad was highly sought after by a number of clubs.

“We have been working hard with Manchester United and Amad’s agents throughout January to reach an agreement for Amad to become a Rangers player.

“We have stayed patient in our discussions as we know what Amad can bring to our group.

“Amad and Manchester United had an array of options this window across the Premier League and in Europe, so needless to say, I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to convince both Manchester United and Amad that Rangers is the perfect place for him to continue to showcase his undoubted and exciting talent.”

Meanwhile, Rangers have confirmed the departure of Juninho Bacuna to Birmingham City for an ‘undisclosed fee’.

Juninho Bacuna could have a chance of a midfield opening. (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The midfielder, who was signed by previous Gers boss Steven Gerrard in August, made just 12 appearances for the club, scoring once against Ross County in November.

A club statement read: “Rangers can confirm it has accepted an offer for an undisclosed fee from Birmingham City for the permanent transfer of Juninho Bacuna.

“The Curacao internationalist joined Gers back in August from Huddersfield Town and has since made 12 appearances and scored one goal.