Visiting Gers’ fans WILL be allowed access to the Groupama stadium following days of uncertainty

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits he has sympathy for Rangers supporters who have been left financially out of pocket after the Lyon ticketing saga that has shrouded the pre-match build up.

The Light Blues end their Europa League group stage campaign against the Group A winners on Thursday night and travelling fans have finally been given the green light to gain access to the stadium after days of uncertainty.

A general view of Lyon's Groupama Stadium

However, the second U-turn comes after the previous decision from French authorities to deny Gers supporters entry to the match, which led many fans to cancel their flights and accommodation.

The club were also forced to cancel a corporate flight, which can no longer be rearranged due to the short timescale involved.

A statement released on the club’s website apologised for the “inconvenience caused to our support who will share our frustration at this situation.”

Van Bronckhorst is hopeful his side will still be backed by a large travelling support inside the Groupama Stadium, despite the off-on state of affairs.

He said: “My first experience with the Rangers fans was back in 98’ when we had our first game away in Shelbourne and the huge support they had for me was something different.

“In the couple of weeks I’ve been here at the club, I know how the fans are. They want to travel with the team and it’s very important for us that we have them behind us every game.

“I can imagine it’s not been easy for the fans to be left in the dark over the last couple of days because you want to know what’s happening,

“One day they are told they can travel, one day they have to stay at home, so it’s not easy but I hugely respect their presence in the stadium.

“Hopefully the fans still planning to go to Lyon can do so and give us the support we need and also appreciate.”

Alfredo Morelos, pictured during Rangers' 2-0 defeat at home to Lyon last month, is the Ibrox club's all-time leading scorer in European competition. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Meanwhile, the Light Blues have confirmed the appointment of Zeb Jacobs as new Head of Coaching within the club’s academy.

Jacobs, a former Belgian youth international, joins the Ibrox side from Royal Antwerp where he was Talent Co-ordinator and Head of Development at the Jupiler Pro League outfit.

A Rangers statement read: “Jacobs brings with him a wealth of knowledge and education in the area of child pedagogy and is recognised as being one of the brightest and most innovative young football educators in European football.”

Craig Mulholland, Head of the club’s Academy added: “We are delighted to welcome Zeb to Rangers.

“Ross (Wilson) and myself, with the assistance of Michael Beale, set out to identify a modern and innovative coach and coach educator who pushes boundaries, thinks differently and would be pivotal in helping us create Rangers players who can excel in the future game.

“We spoke with several coaches across Europe before ultimately choosing Zeb as we believe his understanding of how young people learn and his creative teaching methodologies will allow us to develop coaches and curriculums.

“This will result in exciting, creative 1v1 dominant players forming a Rangers identity. This appointment is one of the next steps in an exciting evolution of our Academy.

“We felt it was important that in order to produce more Nathan Patterson’s and to deliver on our new aspirational strategy, we identified someone who excited us and matched our clean vision.