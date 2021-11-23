The new Light Blues manager has hinted at making changes following the League Cup semi-final loss to Hibs

Giovanni van Bronckhorst recognises the pressure and demands that come with managing Rangers but is adamant he will continue to bring success to Ibrox.

The new Light Blues boss, who was unveiled to the media for the first time yesterday, compared the Scottish champions to the high-pressure environment he found himself in as a rookie manager at Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old confirmed his new coaching team, with former team-mate Roy Makaay taking up the position of first-team coach, which will see him work closely with the Gers strikers.

New Rangers coach Roy Makaay watched the Premier Sports Cup semi-final between Rangers and Hibernian at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Yori Bosschaart, who worked alongside van Bronckhorst in the Netherlands and Guangzhou, has been appointed as the club’s video analyst, with physio Arno Philips joining the new-look backroom staff.

Reflecting on the past week and returning to the club as a manager, van Bronckhorst said: “I’m very proud. I was here with Dick Advocaat and to be back here as a manager is a proud feeling.

“I’ve always kept in touch with the club and the players I played with here - it was a beautiful time for me as a player.

“Being back in Glasgow over the last few days and involved with the people working at the club made that feeling more special.

“We first had contact last week about taking the job and for me it was quite easy because I know the club, I know how big Rangers is.

“I was confident as it is a club I want to lead and bring success to.

“I’ve worked with a big club in Feyenoord that came with a lot of pressure and Rangers is very similar. Hopefully with my staff and my players we can bring similar success to Ibrox.”

Van Bronckhorst took up a watching brief during Sunday’s 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat to Hibernian and has already pinpointed things he is eager to change.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Ross Wilson (right) is working hard to bring a further coach to Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Dutchman, capped 106 times at international level, knows he is inheriting a squad packed full of quality, despite reports in recent days about certain players not being fully committed in the aftermath of Steven Gerrard’s departure.

Ahead of another massive week for the club, Van Bronckhorst confirmed he will look every member of his first-team squad in the eye and make sure they are on board with his vision for the future.

He added: “I’ve watched a lot of footage of the team in games they’ve played this season. It’s a great squad - they won the league last year and obviously to repeat as champions is more difficult but we’re still in a good place.

“I was not happy with the result on Sunday and I can see some things I want to change or that we have to be better at.

“My first meeting with the players will be tomorrow so it’s better to tell them first, look them in their eyes and from tomorrow onwards we do everything we can to be successful for this club and that’s my goal, that’s my ambition, that’s the message I want to put across to the players.”

Van Bronckhorst hinted he won’t be afraid to blood some of the club’s youngsters into his squad, stating he is prepared to give anyone a chance to impress providing they work consistently to a high level.

Regarding his philosophy as a manager and the style of football he will bring to Rangers, Van Bronckhorst will not look to change from the attacking 4-3-3 system play just now.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been confirmed as the new Rangers manager. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

He admitted: “I like players to work hard and to show me and club they want to play, that they want to do everything possible to be good in games and training.

“It’s a new beginning for them. I’m a coach who will give confidence to everyone and will make sure everyone gives 100 percent, no matter how young or old you are.

“If you’re good enough for me, you can play.

“I was brought up in Holland, so we all the 4-3-3 system. It’s one that I was very familiar with as a player and as a coach.