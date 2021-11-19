The 46-year-old arrived in Scotland on an early morning flight from the Netherlands

Rangers confirmed the appointment of Giovanni van Bronckhorst as the club’s new manager yesterday as he takes over the reins from Steven Gerrard.

The former Dutch international landed in Glasgow this morning on a private jet, with a member of the Light Blues security team on hand to meet him as he prepares to start his new role.

It is understood Van Bronckhorst will NOT be in the dugout for Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park but will watch the game from the stand.

The 46-year-old becomes the club’s 17th permanent manager following a week of talks between his representatives and members of the Ibrox hierarchy.

Van Bronckhorst had been installed as the overwhelming favourite to succeed Gerrard, who quit the Gers to join Aston Villa.

It quickly became clear the former Feyenoord boss was Sporting Director Ross Wilson’s number one choice and the former Arsenal and Barcelona defender will now return to the club he spent three successful years at between 1998 and 2001.

On his appointment, van Bronckhorst said: “I am absolutely delighted to be returning to Rangers as the club’s new manager.

“I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts and largely has that experience of being winners.

“I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already alongside Ross Wilson and the board of the club, and I’m grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club.

“I cannot wait to meet the club’s incredible supporters again and begin this new era for us all.”

Rangers chairman, Douglas Park commented: “I am delighted to welcome Giovanni as our manager to being a new era and build further on what has already been achieved at the club.

“The team is in a good position on the park and, as a board, we will support both Giovanni and Ross Wilson to continue to make Rangers a success.

“I wish Giovanni all the very best in his role and look forward to working closely alongside him.”

Sporting Director Ross Wilson was pleased with the recruitment process and admitted the club had been tracking Van Bronckhorst for some time.

He added: “I am delighted to welcome Gio back to Rangers. He was respected throughout Europe as a player and has already shown why he has that same respect as a coach.

“Gio has already shown himself to be a winner, he knows the club, he knows the quality of the squad and is absolutely aligned with our approach and mindset.

“Outside of the formal discussions, Gio and I have already had numerous other informal conversations and I can see how excited he is. I am looking forward to introducing him to the squad soon.

“Gio has been part of a long list of managers we have been tracking for a period of time to ensure we are always ready.

“When Steven intimated his decision last Wednesday, we immediately got to work on what was then a focused shortlist. We held initial talks within 48 hours and concluded our decision making within six days of the role becoming available.