Glasgow Warriors achieved United Rugby Championship glory last season. | (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The challenges of sharing the city with Rangers and Celtic has been discussed.

A Glasgow rugby star has opened up on the difficulties of sharing a city with Rangers and Celtic.

The big Premiership two dominate much of the sports agenda in the city but over at Scotstoun, Glasgow Warriors are enjoying plenty of success. They are looking to attract their slice of the city’s sporting pie and winning last season’s United Rugby Championship - just the second major honour in club history - is a helping hand.

That achievement was recognised this week with a civic reception hosted by the Lord Provost of Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren, at the city chambers. Warriors star Kyle Steyn hopes a family-friendly environment can help prise eyes away from Rangers and Celtic, and over to rugby.

He told the Scotsman: “It is definitely challenging. It's always going to be a big challenge in Glasgow. I think you've just got to accept that for what it is and try to use what we've done last season and the family aspect of Scotstoun as our biggest drivers.

“That might not always be appealing to the same group of people but that's fine. I think that's what Glasgow is. Glasgow is about people and there's a place for everyone. Anyone's welcome at Scotstoun.

“We always try to encourage that, especially the family aspect of the occasion. It's a great day out. We've got our Friday nights mostly back this season, which is great again. That's where we tend to get our best atmosphere. So we’re looking forward to it and hopefully we'll welcome many new fans.”