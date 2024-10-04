Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rangers response has come from a Newcastle United query.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Souness has ended any debate over who he thinks the best-supported team in the land are after taking a Newcastle United question to task.

The pundit became Rangers player-manager in 1986 and has remained a favourite of the Ibrox support after his five-year stay in Glasgow that earned him five trophies. He would also manage Newcastle United between 2004-06, which turned out to be his final managerial gig. He also was boss at Liverpool, Galatasaray, Southampton, Torino, Benfica and Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Up Front podcast, host Simon Jordan put a Newcastle question to Souness and what came back was a Rangers-themed response. Jordan asked “Do you think Newcastle United have the best supporters in the land?” Souness responded instantly with “no” and when Jordan asked why, Souness simply said “Glasgow Rangers.”

Souness has not been shy in hiding his affection for the club he was at until 1991. But after a 3-0 loss to Celtic earlier this season lead to furious fan face-offs with members of the Rangers team, Souness warned said supporters all they are doing is helping Celtic.

He told talkSPORT last month: "I've been in Glasgow, I've worked there for five years. I know how it works. You lose an Old Firm game then everything is wrong. I would plead with the Rangers fans right now who turned up at Ibrox and were critical of their manager and their team to take a deep breath and calm down.

"That only benefits one team - Celtic. Get behind your manager and your football club."