The Rangers squad lift the Scottish Youth Cup after victory over Aberdeen at Hampden Park

Aberdeen fans are unable with a decision they feel went against their under-18s side during the SFA Youth Cup final at Hampden Park. The young Dons put on a brave and battling performance in the final, but they were beaten after conceding two goals within 10 minutes of taking the lead through Timi Akindileni in the 66th minute.

The equaliser came just three minutes after the opening goal, with Rangers being awarded a penalty for a handball. The ball was delivered into the box, hitting Lewis Carroll’s outstretched elbow. A spotkick was given, and that proved to be the start of Aberdeen’s downfall, with Findlay Curtis scoring from the spot and deflected shot seven minutes later handed the Gers a winner.

After the game, fans took to social media to express their disappointment at the decision that saw Rangers awarded a penalty. @JayMoir_ tweeted: “Even at youth level, the officiating is absolutely embarrassing. Scotland must have the worst standard of referees. Just awful.”

Another user, @_VitaminT_ wrote: “Have to feel for the young team tonight, we’re on top of the game until the dodgy pen was given against them. Good for them to learn what it’s like at Hampden Vs Rangers though I guess.” @ABZPodcast added: “Well, at least our boys are getting an early lesson in refereeing when you play one of the Glasgow sides.”

Why the penalty was given

The handball rule says it is handball when a player “touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation. By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised.”

While there may have been a deflection on the cross, when the cross was made, Carroll has his arm firmly by his side. His arm remains by his side until a split second when the ball approaches him, at which point he raises his knee and elbow in a bid to prevent the ball passing him and entering the six-yeard box.

