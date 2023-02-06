The former Standard Liege midfielder was handed his debut as a late substitute against Ross County on Saturday.

Rangers fans caught their first glimpse of deadline day signing Nicolas Raskin in action against Ross County - and the Belgian midfielder created a lasting impression during his late 13-minute cameo debut.

The 21-year-old former Standard Liege star, who replaced fellow January recruit Todd Cantwell after 83 minutes at Ibrox, was given a warm reception from supporters and he displayed composure and class during his brief spell on the pitch.

Michael Beale’s long-term target was forced to sit out of last Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Hearts as he waited for his work permit to come through but was given the green light to kickstart his Gers career on Saturday.

New Rangers signing Nicolas Raskin is unveiled to the media at Ibrox on Friday.

Speaking last week, Raskin admitted he already has his eyes set on silverware in Glasgow. He said: “I want to be champion for sure... I want to know what it means to be a champion. I want to win trophies because I know this club has a won a lot.

“I want to achieve something in Europe, I want to play Champions League. I’ve played in the Europa League against Rangers but now I want to play and compete Champions League.

“We’re nine points behind but we’ve still got two games against them (Celtic) and everything can change fast. You win those two games then you never know what might happen. I think the team is confident.”

What have the fans said?

Nicolas Raskin made his debut for Rangers with a late cameo appearance against Ross County (Image: SNS Group)

@ballmcgers81: “Can see the great player in him already. Only on for at least 10 mins and causing problems, gets the ball and drives forward - thats’s what we like to see.”

@dibs1872: “He was good today. If that’s him with only 5 minutes on the pitch, I can’t wait to see him play a full 90.”

@McSouness: “Don’t want to get carried away or anything but I think that Nicolas Raskin produced the finest 9+ minute debut I’ve ever seen for Rangers.”

@alancarse88: “He reminds me of Barry Ferguson. He really could be sensational for us.

@B_Stiltskin: “I was impressed with the limited time he had. Hopefully more playing time against Thistle in the cup!”

However, it was Raskin’s SOCKS that became a topic of conversation on social media following his short appearance. While his team-mates wore their traditional home kit featuring blue shirt, white shorts and black socks, fans were quick to pick up on the midfielder’s being rolled down and covered in white material, with only a small bit of the black sock with the red trim visible.

Raskin’s socks appeared to show a pair of white grip socks pulled up and over the club’s official pair, with Raskin adressing the situation on his Instagram account. He stated afterwards: “That magic feeling, thanks for the warm welcome! Hungry for me. PS: Right next time I will fix my socks.”

@Chris_urie: “What’s the story with the socks. Looked good tho.”

@ton1872: “The red has to be at the knees please.”

@Ibrox82: “Sort they socks oot....not befitting of a Ranger.”

@AKRFC94: “Surprised he was allowed on with his socks like that. He was easy to spot.”

@DovRFC: “Get those red bits on the socks pulled up please. Up to knees as a minimum.”