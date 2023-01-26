The Belgian club are holding out for a £1.75m transfer fee for the midfielder.

Rangers have reportedly had a formal six-figure bid for all-action midfielder Nicolas Raskin turned down by Standard Liege.

However, new reports suggest an agreement hasn’t yet been reached between the Ibrox club and Liege over a transfer fee for the player, with the Gers now sending representatives to Belgium to try to thrash out a contract offer.

With just five days remaining before the January transfer window closes, Michael Beale is eager to strenghten his squad with more attacking options and the news will have come as a major setback for the Englishman.

Rangers, who also remain in negotiations with EFL Championship side Swansea City over talented winger Morgan Whittaker, have been told to table a substantially improved offer to land the former Gent star this month.

Having secured the signature of midfielder Todd Cantwell from Norwich City, Beale has set his sights on bringing Raskin to Glasgow after declaring he has been a long-term admirer of the player.

Speaking last week, he said: “Another good player to be fair. A player I remember a lot from the time we played Standard Liege. He missed the first game against Rangers the night Kemar Roofe scored that amazing goal, but he played in the second leg and he’s a player I’m aware of.

“A very good player that’s obviously attracting a lot of attention. There is an interest from us but I am sure there is from a number of clubs. I like to compliment good players and he certainly is one.”

It is believed that both clubs remain in dialogue, with the Jupiler Pro League outfit holding out for a similar fee of around £1.75million to the one they are set to bank from Real Valladolid for Selim Amallah.