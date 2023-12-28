Rangers manager Philippe Clement is closing in on his first January signing

Rangers look set to have beaten off fierce competition from Glasgow rivals Celtic for the signature of Wolves striker Fabio Silva after a loan deal was agreed between the two clubs.

According to various reports, the Ibrox side will bring the Portuguese forward in on a temporary basis until the end of the season as manager Philippe Clement looks to bolster his attacking options.

With Danilo and Kemar Roofe currently sidelined through injury, it leaves the Belgian coach with inconsistent Cyriel Dessers as the club's only recognised out-and-out striker.

21-year-old Silva has found it difficult to tie down a regular spot for the Premier League outfit after making a £35million move in 2020. However, he impressed during loan spells at both Anderlecht in Belgium and PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands last season - netting 16 goals in total.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims Gers boss Clement and newly-appointed director of football recruitment Nils Koppen have played a pivotal role in making the deal happen, but there will NOT be an option-to-buy clause.

He tweeted: "Fabio Silva to Rangers, here we go! Deal in place between Scottish club and Wolves - agreement reached on loan until June. Portuguese striker will sign the contract soon. Clement and Koppen, crucial to make it happen. There will be NO buy options clause included."

Silva hinted on social media this afternoon (Thursday) that a transfer could be imminent by posting the egg timer emoji and it appears his likely destination is Govan for the second half of the campaign. It is believed the lure of European football also swayed the player's decision.