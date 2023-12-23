Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's just two sleeps to Christmas which also means it is now just seven days until the January transfer window opens again.

Celtic and Rangers are both expected to be active next month as Philippe Clement gets his first chance to add to the Ibrox squad and Brendan Rodgers looks to prepare for the possibility of losing several first team stars to the Asian Cup while also addressing a few key concerns in his current first team. One position that could be high on the list for both clubs is a new striker and there has been no shortage of rumours doing the rounds in recent weeks.

The Hoops were said to be interested in Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski earlier this month with the North Macedonian continuing to impress in the Scottish Premiership. However, the Dons don't appear keen to sell and that could prove a major stumbling block.

Rangers find themselves in a reportedly similar situation as they continue to be credited with an interest in Hearts' skipper Lawrence Shankland. Like Aberdeen with Miovski, the capital club are on record as not willing to let their star striker leave for anything less than a considerable transfer fee.

One possibility that both Glasgow clubs could look at is a loan move and it looks like a striker, who only a few seasons ago was bought by a Premier League club for a whopping £35 million, could be about to enter the market. Recent reports have suggested that Wolverhampton Wanderers will allow Portugal under 21 international Fabio Silva to leave on loan next month.

The 21-year old has been something of a disappointment at Molineux since his 202 arrival from Porto but a spell away from the Black Country for a bit more seasoning could be just the thing the young forward needs. Celtic and Rangers were both credited with a possibly interest earlier this week and more reports are now suggesting the deal could be a real possibility.

